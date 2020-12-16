New Book - Today's Annuities by Industry Leader Harry N. Stout Guides Consumers Through the World of Annuities (financialverse.com/annuity)

In his new book, The FinancialVerse: Today's Annuities − A Tool to Create Protected Lifetime Income , Stout takes his over twenty-year experience in the annuity industry and presents an objective text to educate consumers on how to use annuity products in income planning and to address longevity risk. The book provides a roadmap on the key questions surrounding annuity products including:

New book Today's Annuity Products is a must read to understand annuity products and how they work

What Are Annuities and How Do They Work?

The Core Benefits of Annuities

Annuity Income Tax Benefits and Negatives

Annuity Product Types

Why Buy An Annuity?

The Major Positives and Negatives to Buying Annuities

How Much Income Should I Plan For?

Financial Strength Behind the Products

Where To Buy and The Buying Process

The FinancialVerse: Today's Annuities can be ordered at financialverse.com/annuity and through Amazon and major national book distributors.

Harry N. Stout is a published author and former senior executive for several of the nation's largest annuity companies. He has over thirty years of experience in all aspects of annuity products. A certified public accountant by training, he has industry experience in the U.S. and abroad. He is acknowledged as a national annuity thought leader and has written for numerous financial publications and participated in national media of all types.

He is a past director of the Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association (LIMRA), the National Association for Fixed Annuities (NAFA), the Financial Services Council of Australia and the Insurance Marketplace Standards Association.

For more information visit www.financialverse.com/annuity or send an email to [email protected].

Contact Information

[email protected]

SOURCE The FinancialVerse Organization

Related Links

https://www.financialverse.com

