New book 'A Light for Your Life' illuminates a path to hope, self-worth and purpose

JARAGUÁ DO SUL, Brazil, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era marked by stress, uncertainty and burnout, "A Light For Your Life: Life lessons to inspire you to live a better life." (published by Balboa Press) offers a grounded and hopeful perspective on personal growth and transformation. Written by coach and mentor Fabiana Koch, the book presents real-life stories that explore how ordinary people navigate change, overcome fear, fulfill their dreams and discover that that their light comes from God.

A Light For Your Life: Life lessons to inspire you to live a better life.

At the heart of "A Light for Your Life" is the concept of intentional living. Each chapter pairs storytelling with clear lessons and thought-provoking questions designed to help readers see every situation — whether joyful or painful — as an opportunity for growth, take responsibility for their choices and become the protagonist of their own journey. Rather than promising quick fixes or idealized success, the book encourages meaningful change through reflection, small intentional actions, and trust in life's unfolding.

"I want readers to feel inspired to apply the insights and tips, making real improvements in their lives and careers," Koch states.

"A Light for Your Life" aligns with current conversations around self-worth, empowerment and mental well-being. The book will resonate with those seeking inspiration grounded in real stories, accessible wisdom, and practical tips on how to live a lighter, more meaningful and fulfilling life.

About the Author

Fabiana Koch is a coach, mentor, and lifelong learner passionate about personal and professional growth. Since 2009, she has coached professionals in their careers and mentored leaders to achieve their full potential, helping individuals overcome limiting beliefs and navigate life's transitions with clarity and confidence. Known for her innovative spirit and reflective approach, Koch has authored numerous articles and created two inspirational card decks, Fique Bem Reflexões 1 and Fique Bem Reflexões 2. Together with her husband, she also co-hosts the podcast Fique Bem com Mauro e Fabiana Koch, where they interview individuals with inspiring life stories. "A Light for Your Life" is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream and reflects her belief that, with dedication, awareness, and faith, personal transformation is possible for everyone

