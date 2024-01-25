NEW BOOK ALERT: STRATEGY FOR REAL ESTATE COMPANIES:

The Nine Essential Pillars of Success for Developers, Builders, and Investors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading real estate consulting firm RCLCO today announced the publication of Strategy for Real Estate Companies: The Nine Essential Pillars of Success for Developers, Builders, and Investors. Authored by RCLCO Managing Director Charlie Hewlett, with contributions from RCLCO executives Adam Ducker, Ellen Klasson, Adam Ostler and Eric Willett, the book offers a detailed look at strategic planning for real estate companies.

"There aren't many books on the market that address the unique challenges facing real estate companies," said Adam Ducker, CEO of RCLCO. "Charlie has done a remarkable job of translating the company's more than 50 years of experience and countless management consulting engagements into a logical and intuitive process for effective strategy planning - and it's a very entertaining read."

Strategy for Real Estate Companies lays out the methods and key steps real estate leaders should take to define overarching goals and objectives for success, optimize their company's organizational structure, plan for the extreme cyclicality in the business, and in so doing, build consensus and drive performance and profitability. Chock full of examples and detailed case studies, helpful hints, and insider knowledge, this book is a practical guide for company owners, executives, investors, etc., who are charged with setting the future direction of their real estate enterprise.

"A lot of success in business comes from luck, but long-term success requires a rigorous process and active discipline," said Hewlett. "Strategy for Real Estate Companies offers a step-by-step guide to formulating and implementing a well-rounded and actionable strategic plan. We address how to approach topics including capital strategy, efficiency, branding, geographic deployment, and succession planning – lessons which are applicable to real estate companies both large and small, private and public."

Some of the praise for the book from industry professionals includes:

"RCLCO is the gold standard when it comes to strategic planning for real estate companies. While it's not easy to take the magic they provide in person and translate it into a book, they have done a remarkable job. Strategy for Real Estate Companies is a must read for anyone about to participate in the creation or refreshment of a strategic plan."- Bob Slater, Former EVP AvalonBay, COO Bell Partners, Draper and Kramer Board Member

"Charlie literally wrote the book on strategic planning for real estate companies! This book helped put us on the path to reach our strategic goals. I'm grateful to the entire RCLCO organization for their wisdom and guidance. This is a must read for anyone aspiring to build a real estate company."- Eric Barvin, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, The Barvin Group

"It is so easy to get mired in the day-to-day activities of running a company that time for big-picture thinking is often overlooked. However, to move a company forward one must slow down and periodically think about long-term strategy. RCLCO offers the perspective of hundreds of real estate companies that they have worked with over the years. I enthusiastically recommend RCLCO as a great partner for your strategic journey" - Rick Purdue, President, Rosewood Property Company

The book includes chapters on Understanding the Need for Strategy; Nine Pillars for Success; Curating a Comprehensive Plan; SWOT & Company POV; Mission, Vision & Core Values (and ESG); Industry Role Strategy; Growth and Geographic Deployment Strategy; Customer Knowledge and Brand Strategy; Competitive Advantage Strategy; Efficient & Profitability Strategies; Organizational Strategies; Capital Strategy; Risk Management Strategy; Implementation Strategy; four case study chapters on Transwestern, AvalonBay, Bozzuto, and Crosland, and more. The book is available for purchase today on Amazon – both in electronic, hard cover, and paperback editions at this link.

About RCLCO: Since 1967, RCLCO has been the "first call" for real estate developers, investors, the public sector, and non-real estate companies and organizations seeking strategic and tactical advice regarding real estate development, investment, organization optimization, and talent and change management. Our team leverages quantitative analytics and a strategic planning framework to provide end-to-end business planning and implementation solutions at an entity, portfolio, or project level. With the insights and experience gained over 55 years and thousands of projects, RCLCO brings success to all real estate product sectors and company types across the United States and around the world. RCLCO is organized into three overlapping and reinforcing service areas: real estate economics, management consulting, and advisory services for institutional investors through RCLCO Fund Advisors. RCLCO is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, and has offices in Los Angeles, CA, Orlando, FL, Austin, TX, and Denver, CO. To learn more about RCLCO, visit www.rclco.com.

