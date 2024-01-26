New Book, Bomber Boys - Every Jacket Tells a Story

A must buy book with stunning photography and research on the stories of the brave crew members of the U.S. Army Air Force! Post this

Among the archival quality images is the gorgeous Heaven Scent jacket owned by airman Lewis Herron. Flying in a squadron as a member of the 100th Bomb Group in the Mighty 8th, Herron survived 33 missions despite often returning with a lot of holes in the plane. Herron stated, "The first thing we did when we landed the airplane was get out and count how many holes we had in it, either from fighters or flak. One day we counted 103 holes in our airplane!"

Hear Lewis in his own words.

Bomber Boys – WWII Flight Jacket Art includes:

Jackets representing all theaters of the war.

Smithsonian, Nat'l Museum USAF, 390 th Memorial, San Diego Air and Space collections represented among others.

Memorial, San Diego Air and Space collections represented among others. 27 Jackets from private collections including rare artifacts.

The book is 12x12 in size at 398-pages is suitable for middle-schoolers.

Over 40+ Five Star Reviews:

"This book is magnificent. The photography is stunning and the research into both the history of WWII aviation and the backgrounds of the brave crew members make the book a treasure that should receive national attention."

"What a great book. John Slemp captured every aspect of the men who wore these jackets turned works of art. His photographs are stunning and the story with each jacket proves these heroes are the greatest generation. If you're into aviation history, WWII history, or US history this is a must have book."

Winner of several prestigious design awards including the Indigo and the Graphis Design Competition the book is available at the Smithsonian and the National Museum of the United States Air Force among others as well as Amazon and directly from the author at WWIIBomberBoys.com

SOURCE John Slemp Photography