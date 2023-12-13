New Book by Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Shows How Chinese Companies are Transforming Global Business Through Digitalization and Innovation

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

13 Dec, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a stride toward unraveling the dynamic landscape of business innovation in China, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) has launched its new case book, "Unleashing Innovation: Ten Cases from China on Digital Strategy and Market Expansion." This publication dissects the digital and global expansion strategies of companies in the Chinese market, represented by brands ranging from e-commerce empires, smart manufacturers, tech-driven automotive brands, and digital-minded food producers.

"China has produced numerous successful companies that have achieved remarkable growth and global influence. These transformations continue to have major implications for international business and the global business community. The need for a more in-depth understanding of China's historical and future economic transformations has never been greater."  noted Li Wei, CKGSB Professor of Economics and Director of the CKGSB Case Center.

Book highlights include:

  • How e-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com built their empires through differing business models
  • How manufacturers like electric vehicle pioneer NIO and electronics firm TCL are revolutionizing products and supply chains
  • The global growth strategies behind breakout Chinese brands like SHEIN and dairy producer Yili
  • How Western brands such as Oatly and KFC tailored themselves for success in China

The book builds upon CKGSB's portfolio of over 500 case studies, exemplifying the school's commitment to spotlighting the progress and growth of enterprises in the Chinese market. It is praised by leading academics and business practitioners, including Soumitra Dutta, Peter Moores, Dean and Professor at Saïd Business School of the University of Oxford, Léon Laulusa, Executive President and Dean of ESCP Business School, Li Dongsheng, Founder and Chairman of TCL and CKGSB Alumnus, David Zhang, President of Greater China, Oatly and CKGSB EMBA Alumnus, Michael Hart, President of AmCham China, and Rachel Tsang, Managing Director of BritCham China.

David Zhang highlighted, "This book focuses on the innovation practices of Chinese companies in the global marketplace, showing vividly how they have responded to challenges, developed new products, created new supply chains, and paved the way for China's innovation."

The book is now available in hard copy and Kindle on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CP62S9WS/ref=mp_s_a_1_8?crid=2DDS7ERZL4WYL&keywords=unleashing+innovation&qid=1701330334&sprefix=unleashing+innov%2Caps%2C327&sr=8-8.  

As China's first fully research-driven and privately-funded business school, CKGSB aims to cultivate transformative business leaders with a global vision, sense of social responsibility, innovative mindset, and ability to lead with empathy and compassion.

