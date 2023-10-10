NEW BOOK BY VALERIE CAPERS WORKMAN, FORMER TESLA EXECUTIVE

QUANTUM PROGRESSION: THE ART & SCIENCE OF CAREER ADVANCEMENT IN THE AGE OF AI

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the age of Artificial Intelligence, the workforce is undergoing a profound transformation, prompting professionals worldwide to reassess their career paths and definitions of success. Valerie Capers Workman, former VP, People at Tesla also known as "Tesla's Top Diversity Advocate," has authored "Quantum Progression: The Art & Science of Career Advancement in the Age of A.I." Valerie currently serves as Chief Legal Officer for Handshake, the #1 place where college students find jobs.

Pre-Order The New Book By Valerie Capers Workman, Former VP People at Tesla, Current Chief Legal Officer for Handshake. If you want to ensure your continued career advancement in the age of AI, Quantum Progression is the GPS for navigating the future of work. AVAILABLE NOW FOR PRE-ORDERS AT MAJOR ONLINE RETAILERS INCLUDING AMAZON AND BARNES AND NOBLE.
Valerie predicts the urgency of adapting to AI's impact on employment, stating, "A.I. is rapidly reshaping qualifications for jobs and will soon redefine employability itself. It's crucial for everyone, from Entry-Level to C-Level, to learn how to secure career progression in the age of A.I." In Quantum Progression: The Art & Science of Career Advancement in the Age of A.I., Workman recounts her unconventional career journey, challenging the traditional corporate ladder approach. The innovative career strategies she employed, ahead of their time, are now essential for thriving in this new employment landscape.

K. Noel Hedges, Global Head of Commercial at Frauscher Sensor Technology, hails the book as a guiding light in the AI era, commending Workman's identification of "superpowers" that individuals can harness to propel their careers in the AI era. Lori Costew, Retired Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer at Ford Motor Company, lauds it as "the secret sauce" for career insights, emphasizing its relevance throughout one's professional journey. Lauren Nunes, Chief People Officer at Twitch, regards Quantum Progression as a beacon for those seeking career success in these changing times. Tecla Palli-Sandler, Global Chief People Officer at Vialto Partners, extols it as a must-read for inspirational leadership and navigating non-linear careers.

Valerie Capers Workman has held leadership roles with iconic consumer brands, including Tesla®, FOCUS Brands®, Wyndham Hotel Group®, and Realogy®. At Tesla, she became known as the company's "Top Diversity Advocate" and made significant contributions, such as publishing Tesla's first-ever DEI Report and leading initiatives including the global "Respectful Recharge" training program. Valerie joined Handshake in February 2022, where she leads legal risk management and delivers thought leadership on Talent Acquisition and Talent Mobility.

Press Contact: [email protected]
Website: https://quantumprogressionllc.com/

