New book 'Climb Greater Heights' empowers entrepreneurs to break barriers and lead with purpose in the age of AI

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When success no longer feels like success, where do leaders turn? In "Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance" (published by Balboa Press), internationally acclaimed human behavior expert and award-winning author Tony J. Selimi delivers a 12-step blueprint for entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals who feel stuck despite doing everything "right."

Drawing from more than 28,000 hours of coaching, two decades of global work with clients who have collectively generated over $1 billion in growth, and his personal journey from war refugee and homelessness to global thought leader, Selimi shares a framework that unites emotional mastery, strategic foresight and purpose-driven leadership. The book's central theme is about aligning inner mastery with external strategy — empowering high-achievers to reconnect with their core values, clarify their mission, refine their leadership philosophy, and scale with purpose, clarity, and resilience. Through Selimi's proven 12-step Growth Accelerator Method®, readers learn how to build brand visibility, create scalable product ecosystems, master sales, leverage PR and media, forge powerful partnerships, and future-proof their business, while systematically eliminating the emotional, mental, and structural bottlenecks that quietly sabotage success from within.

"I want readers to walk away not just inspired—but transformed, armed with the clarity, tools, and inner alignment to stop playing small and finally build the business—and life—they were truly born to lead," the author states. "I want them to realize that the very walls they keep hitting—the stalled growth, the burnout, the hidden self-doubt, the marketing confusion, the leadership fatigue—are not signs of failure, but signals that something deeper needs to shift."

What sets "Climb Greater Heights" apart is that it does not just offer tactics; it delivers transformation at every level. Blending emotional intelligence, strategic foresight, AI-readiness, and legacy-building leadership, it is a comprehensive, soul-aligned framework for scaling impact, accelerating results, and becoming the kind of leader the future demands. At a time when burnout, uncertainty and rapid change dominate the headlines, this book speaks to the human side of leadership. It is not another book about profits — it is a call to growth with soul, strategy and sustainability.

About the Author

Tony Jeton Selimi is a globally recognized human-behavior expert, TEDx speaker, and multi-award-winning author dedicated to elevating human potential. From surviving the Yugoslav Civil War and homelessness in London to managing billion-pound corporate programs, Selimi's life exemplifies the power of resilience and reinvention. As founder of TJS Cognition Ltd, he helps high-achievers — from Fortune 500 executives to visionary entrepreneurs — gain clarity, confidence, and legacy-driven success. His previous bestselling books include "A Path to Wisdom," "#Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age," "The Unfakeable Code®" and "A Path to Excellence."

Visit www.tonyselimi.com for more information about the author and his works.

