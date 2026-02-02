New Book Explores the Theological Shift from Ancient Law to the "Age of Grace"

Author focuses on three Biblical figures to illustrate how God uses "imperfect individuals to fulfill a perfect plan of salvation"

HICKORY, N.C., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- By examining the pivotal transition between the Mosaic Law and the "Age of Grace," a new book breaks down how religious traditions evolved into a faith-based system that has shaped Western theological thought. For example, Mosaic Law emphasized water baptism, the Age of Grace prioritizes being baptized with the Holy Spirit where repentance follows being "justified by faith" rather than being a prerequisite for it.

“By Grace Alone: Jesus and the Three Men” by Tom Monroe

In "By Grace Alone: Jesus and the Three Men," author Tom Monroe details the distinctive roles of Jesus, Peter, and Paul in establishing what he defines as the "Church Age". Monroe argues that this period denotes a specific gap in the history of redemption, shifting from physical-based requirements of the Torah to a faith-justified system. For instance, Monroe explains that while salvation in the four Gospels required one to first repent and then be baptized with water, this changed when Paul went to the Gentiles and believers began receiving the Holy Spirit first. Under the "Gospel of Grace," water baptism shifted from a requirement for salvation to a sign of conversion, with repentance following justification by faith.

"I was struggling to write using an original outline until I felt lead by the Holy Spirit to change my approach to better align with the command to "rightly divide the word of truth," said Monroe. "I also felt compelled to address misconceptions regarding salvation, such as my previous belief that repentance and water baptism were strict requirements for being saved."

The book follows the life and miracles of Jesus, the transformation of Peter from an impulsive fisherman to a bold proclaimer, and the expansive missionary journeys of Paul. Beyond historical analysis, Monroe provides a detailed eschatological timeline, predicting major global shifts and a definitive prophetic conclusion in October 2033.

"I counted the time from creation to Jesus' birth which is nearly 4000 years," said Monroe. "To this I added 33 years for the time of Jesus' resurrection and ascension and 2000 years for the Church Age with the result being 6033 years. These numbers indicate Jesus will return to the Mount of Olives on the Day of Atonement."

About the author

Tom Monroe is a licensed Professional Engineer and former educator with a diverse background in advanced engineering and automotive publishing. After a successful career that included working for Ford Motor Company and publishing approximately sixty books, Monroe earned a degree from the Institute of Jewish Christian Studies, Dalles, Texas. His writing is informed by his technical expertise and a personal pilgrimage through historical sites in Israel. He currently resides in North Carolina, where he devotes his time to biblical research and writing. To learn more, please visit www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/862341-by-grace-alone.

