New Book 'Let Go, Let Golf: Mindful Ways to Practice with Purpose' by John Rota Out Today

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Let Go, Let Golf: Mindful Ways to Practice with Purpose (Amplify Publishing) is OUT TODAY. This is a transformative book that introduces an innovative and unconventional approach to elevating your golf game while nurturing personal growth. Through cleverly blending mindfulness with recreation, this collection of captivating short stories offers you a unique opportunity to:

• Improve golf skills and infuse deeper fulfillment into your life with practical drills and a touch of humor

• Uncover the power of purposeful practice and rediscover your imaginative, playful side to become a better player, faster

• Cultivate vital traits for success in business and life such as strategic thinking, composure under pressure, and resilience

LET GO, LET GOLF is a refreshing reminder that the journey is the destination. Play with joy, simplify your approach to the game, and maximize your precious time on the range.

Whether you're a seasoned golfer seeking a fresh perspective, a weekend warrior, a newcomer, or you just love the game, LET GO, LET GOLF promises to be a compelling journey that transcends the boundaries of the sport.

You might even start seeing the world a bit differently—as one big golf course.

"A cross between Harvey Penick's Little Red Book and Marcus Aurelius' Meditations (with a touch of Eugen Herrigel's Zen in the Art of Archery), John Rota's Let Go, Let Golf turns this crazy game into a portal to mindfulness and pure, egoless aspiration." — STEVEN PRESSFIELD, bestselling author of The Legend of Bagger Vance

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

JOHN ROTA is a Sports Emmy Award winning producer, advertising creative, and business leader whose work spans the media landscape. Passionate about storytelling and developing compelling content, he has crafted programming for top global brands, earning accolades across industries. He believes in the power of purpose and intentional living. He is an avid golfer and is always looking for ways to improve his craft.

LET GO, LET GOLF is on sale now from Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and Amplify Publishing . To learn more, visit thejohnrota.com!

