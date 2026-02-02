New Book Offers Guidance for Young Adults Navigating Life in Their Twenties

College professor draws on biblical wisdom and decades of experience to help young adults build a solid foundation for the future

LANDENBURG, Pa., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and educator P. Michael Peterson has released "Stepping Out: Navigating Your Twenties with Wisdom," a practical guide for young adults facing the pressures and uncertainties of their twenties. The book addresses questions surrounding career, relationships, finances, values and purpose during a transitional and often stressful season of life.

With more than three decades of experience teaching and working alongside college students, Dr. Peterson focuses on the patterns of thinking and decision-making that shape long-term outcomes. "Stepping Out" introduces a wayfaring mindset, encouraging readers to approach life as a journey guided by biblical wisdom, discernment and intentional action rather than impulse or fear.

"There are many big decisions that must be made in your twenties, and it is no easy task, especially today," Dr. Peterson said. "I hope the book will provide readers with clarity, perspective and direction that helps them confidently step out in their life journey and beyond."

The book integrates biblical wisdom and insights from writers such as C.S. Lewis to help readers evaluate beliefs, manage time and money responsibly, build meaningful relationships, establish a strong reputation and remain resilient through life's challenges.

"I want readers to adopt wisdom as their guide, counselor and companion in life," Dr. Peterson said. "With this, young adults can navigate their twenties, and beyond, successfully."

"Stepping Out: Navigating Your Twenties with Wisdom"

By P. Michael Peterson

ISBN: 9798385053216 (softcover); 9798385053223 (hardcover); 9798385053209 (electronic)

Available on WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Michael Peterson is a university professor with a background in behavioral medicine, health behavior and theology. He currently works at the University of Delaware. He has over 30 years of experience working with young adults in higher education. He served as a department chair for almost 12 years and has helped many young faculty develop their careers. He has consulted with numerous businesses in organizational and employee development and enjoys teaching and developing the potential of all those he has opportunity to work with. To learn more, please visit www.pmichaelpeterson.com.

