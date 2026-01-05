New Book Offers Inspiration for Those Seeking a More Joyful and Purposeful Life

Author invites readers to explore habits that support emotional well-being for a more juicy, fulfilled life

BRANTFORD, Ontario, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In "Juicy," a new book focused on personal growth and joyful living, Ken Karakas invites readers to explore ideas that support a more intentional and satisfying life. Drawing from 25 years of personal study and self-improvement, Karakas shares concepts that transformed his own thinking and well-being, with the goal of helping others experience similar growth.

"Juicy" by Ken Karakas

"Juicy" encourages readers who want to live more intentionally, serve others and recognize their own value. Karakas emphasizes the belief that every person deserves to enjoy life and has the ability to create positive changes. The book guides readers to take an honest look at their current reality, identify what brings them joy and determine whether they want to make changes.

"These ideas changed my life and made it much more enjoyable," Karakas said. "I was inspired to share what worked for me in hopes that it will assist others. This is my purpose and it brings me joy."

The book summarizes key concepts from influential thinkers throughout history and Karakas' experiences, offering readers practical guidance without requiring extensive research or study. Karakas hopes the book will resonate with those who want more joy, peace, freedom and success but may not have time to explore multiple resources.

"People today face significant pressures, including economic, social and political challenges," Karakas said. "It is easy to get lost in distractions that make us unhappy. This book helps readers become aware of what truly matters to them and suggests how to create more joy in all areas of life."

"Juicy"

By Ken Karakas

ISBN: 9798765260166 (softcover); 9798765260159 (hardcover); 9798765260142 (electronic)

Available at BalboaPress, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Ken Karakas has worked in commercial real estate for 37 years and has been writing for over four decades. For the past 25 years, he has been focused on studying personal transformation. His first eBook, "Mind Food," was published in 2015. Karakas is committed to creating personal transformation books that inspire readers to pursue greater joy and fulfillment. To learn more, please visit www.juicylife.ca.

