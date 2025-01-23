New Book Offers Teachers Proven Practices for Building, Sustaining Positive Classroom Culture

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solution Tree, a premier provider of K-12 professional development resources and services for educators, is pleased to announce the release of Culture Champions: Teachers Supporting a Healthy Classroom Culture, edited by renowned education expert, author, and international thought leader, Anthony Muhammad .

This timely and insightful compilation provides actionable strategies for K-12 teachers to create and maintain a healthy classroom culture. The chapters in Culture Champions , essays written by leading names in education, offer practical guidance on addressing resistance to change, implementing project-based learning, navigating bias, building partnerships, and creating a motivating classroom environment.

The book's nine contributors, including Mario I. Acosta, Luis F. Cruz, Carlos Johnson, Alexander McNeece, Nicole Peterson, and more, draw on decades of hands-on experience to share innovative frameworks, personal anecdotes, and real-world case studies to help classroom teachers champion school culture transformation.

With Culture Champions, teachers will learn to:

Engage peers and lead initiatives that strengthen school culture

Employ innovative frameworks and actionable tools that can be implemented right away to drive transformation

Shift from classroom management to classroom leadership, inspiring students and increasing teacher morale

Collaborate with peers, parents, and the community to maximize student success

Build classrooms that motivate students, create positive learning environments, and foster teacher growth

"Most schools have the collaborative time and technical tools needed to improve student achievement, but these promising practices can be overwhelmed by a school culture of low expectations, negativity, and resistance," internationally recognized author, presenter, and practitioner Mike Mattos said. "As educators, we have a choice: silently suffer or take action. This outstanding anthology provides tools to help teachers take action to create a healthy school culture where learning thrives for students and adults."

By emphasizing practices that equip educators with the tools they need to lead change and create supportive environments, this essential resource helps teachers shift from classroom management to leadership, foster positive relationships, and build meaningful partnerships that drive school improvement.

