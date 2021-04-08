New Book on Problem Employees from The American Association for Physician Leadership
"The Problem Employee: How to Manage the Employees No One Wants to Manage" By Dr. Laura Hills
Apr 08, 2021, 08:38 ET
WASHINGTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare executives must keep their problem employees in line or fire them without incurring legal consequences. The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) announces the publication of The Problem Employee: How to Manage the Employees No One Wants to Manage. This new book presents complete, clear, how-to-do-it strategies for managing problem employees and delves into 17 of the most challenging and diabolical problem employees that healthcare leaders are likely to encounter. This is the book healthcare executives will need whether they find themselves supervising a toxic, untrustworthy, pessimistic, burned out, lazy, overworked, cliquish, or childish employee -- or whether they manage a prima donna, a drama queen, a bully, a gossip, or even a slob.
A bonus chapter is included: "Managing a Star Performer," that addresses the special challenges of managing stars.
Contents
PART 1: PROBLEM EMPLOYEES: THE BIG PICTURE
PART 2: MANAGING YOUR PROBLEM EMPLOYEES
Managing a Toxic Employee
Managing a Bully
Managing Your Team's Weakest Link
Managing a Lazy Employee
Managing a Drama Queen
Managing a Childish Employee
Managing a Gossip
Managing an Employee Who Dislikes You
Managing a Micromanaged Employee
Managing an Overworked Employee
Managing an Employee with Low Morale
Managing a Cliquish Employee
Managing a Distrustful Employee
Managing a Pessimistic, Cynical, or Gloomy Employee
Managing a Slob
Managing a Productive Prima Donna
Managing a Burned-Out Employee
Bonus! Managing a Star Performer
About Dr. Laura Hills
Dr. Laura Hills has had a distinguished career as an educator. She is well known for her programs, books, and articles, and notably, has been the staff development columnist for The Journal of Medical Practice Management since 1998.
About the American Association for Physician Leaders
The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org
Media Contact
Nancy Collins
410-493-1799
[email protected]
