New Book on Problem Employees from The American Association for Physician Leadership

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare executives must keep their problem employees in line or fire them without incurring legal consequences. The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) announces the publication of The Problem Employee: How to Manage the Employees No One Wants to Manage. This new book presents complete, clear, how-to-do-it strategies for managing problem employees and delves into 17 of the most challenging and diabolical problem employees that healthcare leaders are likely to encounter. This is the book healthcare executives will need whether they find themselves supervising a toxic, untrustworthy, pessimistic, burned out, lazy, overworked, cliquish, or childish employee -- or whether they manage a prima donna, a drama queen, a bully, a gossip, or even a slob.

Cover Image of Problem Employees by Dr. Laura Hills

A bonus chapter is included: "Managing a Star Performer," that addresses the special challenges of managing stars.

Contents

PART 1: PROBLEM EMPLOYEES: THE BIG PICTURE

PART 2: MANAGING YOUR PROBLEM EMPLOYEES

Managing a Toxic Employee

Managing a Bully

Managing Your Team's Weakest Link

Managing a Lazy Employee

Managing a Drama Queen

Managing a Childish Employee

Managing a Gossip

Managing an Employee Who Dislikes You

Managing a Micromanaged Employee

Managing an Overworked Employee

Managing an Employee with Low Morale

Managing a Cliquish Employee

Managing a Distrustful Employee

Managing a Pessimistic, Cynical, or Gloomy Employee

Managing a Slob

Managing a Productive Prima Donna

Managing a Burned-Out Employee

Bonus! Managing a Star Performer

https://shop.physicianleaders.org/collections/all/products/the-problem-employee-how-to-manage-the-employees-no-one-wants-to-manage

About Dr. Laura Hills

Dr. Laura Hills has had a distinguished career as an educator. She is well known for her programs, books, and articles, and notably, has been the staff development columnist for The Journal of Medical Practice Management since 1998.

About the American Association for Physician Leaders

The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

