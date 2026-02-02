New Bridgestone Blizzak IcePeak Tire with ENLITEN™ Technology Features Ice Grip Certification and New Design for Even Greater Winter Performance and Control

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced details of its all-new Blizzak IcePeak flagship winter tire featuring ENLITEN™ technology and both 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake and Ice Grip certifications, the first Bridgestone tire to earn the double distinction. This newest addition to America's top selling winter tire line1 utilizes optimized compounds, a new tread design and ENLITEN technology to deliver advanced winter performance with improved tire wear life and lower rolling resistance for impressive fuel efficiency2.

Blizzak IcePeak is Bridgestone's first tire to earn both 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake and Ice Grip certifications.

Launching nationally in May 2026, the Blizzak IcePeak tire replaces two tires in the Bridgestone lineup—the Blizzak WS90 tire and the Blizzak DM-V2 tire—providing exceptional winter performance for sedans, minivans, CUVs, SUVs and trucks. The new tire will be offered in 107 sizes from 14- to 22-inch variations, with the majority of sizes available at its launch in May. Once all 107 sizes are available, the Blizzak IcePeak tire will cover 97% of the U.S. light-duty vehicle market. Incorporating Bridgestone ENLITEN technology, the Blizzak IcePeak tire is engineered for both conventional combustion engine automobiles as well as hybrid and all-electric vehicles.

"Our Blizzak tire lineup moves from strength to strength, continually raising the standard for impressive winter weather control," said Ian McKenney, Senior Product Manager, Bridgestone Americas. "With the application of ENLITEN technology, we are able to expand the tires' performance envelope in all directions while also delivering greater durability and reduced rolling resistance, while promoting a focus on enhanced sustainability."

Key benefits of the Bridgestone Blizzak IcePeak tire include:

Engineered with Bridgestone's patented MultiCell™ technology, the Blizzak IcePeak tire is Ice Grip certified, offering improved stopping power on icy road surfaces. Snow Traction Technology: With optimized tread blocks and full-depth 3D sipe technology for additional biting edges, the Blizzak IcePeak tire is designed to claw through snow, helping drivers stop shorter and minimize tire spin.

With optimized tread blocks and full-depth 3D sipe technology for additional biting edges, the Blizzak IcePeak tire is designed to claw through snow, helping drivers stop shorter and minimize tire spin. Long-Lasting Wear : New tread and enhanced compounds with ENLITEN technology mean longer-lasting tires with reduced rolling resistance for improved fuel efficiency. In internal testing, wear life is improved versus the Blizzak DM-V2 tire and the Blizzak WS90 tire, which, combined with reduced rolling resistance, translates to meaningful cost savings for drivers.

New tread and enhanced compounds with ENLITEN technology mean longer-lasting tires with reduced rolling resistance for improved fuel efficiency. In internal testing, wear life is improved versus the Blizzak DM-V2 tire and the Blizzak WS90 tire, which, combined with reduced rolling resistance, translates to meaningful cost savings for drivers. Ice Grip Certification: The Ice Grip symbol certifies the tire has been subjected to rigorous testing on icy surfaces, according to standards established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and that the tire performed at least 18% better than a standard reference tire on an ice braking test.

World-Class Winter Tire Design and Engineering

The Blizzak brand is synonymous with excellent winter tire performance and benefits from nearly four decades of engineering innovation. Since its launch in 1988, the Bridgestone Blizzak tire line has revolutionized the winter tire industry with key innovations, including MultiCell technology and 3D interlocking sipes. The new Blizzak IcePeak tire builds on these innovations with new key engineering and design features:

Optimized Compound: Enhanced for added durability, the Blizzak IcePeak tire uses an optimized version of the same proven winter compounds found in the Blizzak WS90 and DM-V2 tires. The more durable compound is engineered to help provide improved wear life for multiple winters of use and rolling resistance, while maintaining superior traction in wet, ice and snowy driving conditions.

Enhanced for added durability, the Blizzak IcePeak tire uses an optimized version of the same proven winter compounds found in the Blizzak WS90 and DM-V2 tires. The more durable compound is engineered to help provide improved wear life for multiple winters of use and rolling resistance, while maintaining superior traction in wet, ice and snowy driving conditions. New Tread Pattern: Using a globally unified new tread pattern, the Blizzak IcePeak tire delivers exceptional performance on wet, icy and snow-covered roads using three major new design features.

The sipes, or small slits in the tread blocks, have been optimized relative to the block shapes and angles to increase the gripping edge effect. Protrusions have been added to the leading edge of the tread blocks to prevent water intrusion around the blocks, further enhancing the tires' grip in icy conditions. The addition of micro grooves to the surface of the tread blocks helps remove the thin layer of water that forms between the tire and the ice, improving icy road grip.

Bridgestone's development of the Blizzak IcePeak tire aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment3, which consists of eight Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment). The Bridgestone Blizzak IcePeak tire aligns with its "Ecology," "Extension" and "Ease" commitments.

1 Based on 2024 retail sales data from GfK.

2 The specific ENLITEN Technology attributes vary by tire product. Results may vary depending upon proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions and driving habits.

3 The Bridgestone Group established its corporate commitment, the 'Bridgestone E8 Commitment', to help it realize its vision: 'Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company'. This commitment will serve as the Group's axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The 'Bridgestone E8 Commitment' consists of eight uniquely Bridgestone values starting with the letter 'E' (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that the Group will commit to creating through distinctly Bridgestone purposes and processes, together with employees, society, partners, and customers to help realize a sustainable society.

