New Brochure for High-Precision Motion Control, Nanopositioning Automation & Piezo Solutions

PI (Physik Instrumente) LP

Feb 03, 2026, 08:13 ET

For semiconductor, photonics, laser processing, industrial automation, microscopy and life sciences applications

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PI (Physik Instrumente), a global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning systems, released a new brochure introducing PI as a long-term OEM partner for cutting-edge solutions in semiconductor, photonics, laser processing, industrial automation, microscopy and life sciences applications.

PI Solutions and Applications

  • Lightning-fast photonics alignment algorithms and mechanisms for PIC photonics device test and manufacturing
  • Fast steering mirrors for free space optical communications and laser beam control
  • 6-DoF hexapod and piezo systems, for lens alignment, photonics device test, assembly, and packaging, and PIC R&D workflow
  • Piezo nanopositioning stages for semiconductor wafer positioning
  • Granite-based multi axis motion systems for laser processing and precision automation
  • Fast-nano-focus motors and positioning stages for super resolution microscopy, surface metrology, objective alignment, imaging system integration
  • Gantry motion systems for semiconductor, optics, imaging and photonics applications

Experience Our Systems
You can look at a variety of performance automation, photonics, and nanopositioning applications covered by PI system technologies » here. If you'd prefer to talk specs and details, you can » Ask an Engineer.

» Download the brochure

Industries Served
Photonics, laser processing, microscopy, life sciences, semiconductors, optics, metrology, precision automation, satellite communication, AI, quantum computing, intelligent medical devices

