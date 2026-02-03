New Brochure for High-Precision Motion Control, Nanopositioning Automation & Piezo Solutions

News provided byPI (Physik Instrumente) LP
Feb 03, 2026, 08:13 ET
For semiconductor, photonics, laser processing, industrial automation, microscopy and life sciences applications
SHREWSBURY, Mass., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PI (Physik Instrumente), a global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning systems, released a new brochure introducing PI as a long-term OEM partner for cutting-edge solutions in semiconductor, photonics, laser processing, industrial automation, microscopy and life sciences applications.
PI Solutions and Applications
- Lightning-fast photonics alignment algorithms and mechanisms for PIC photonics device test and manufacturing
- Fast steering mirrors for free space optical communications and laser beam control
- 6-DoF hexapod and piezo systems, for lens alignment, photonics device test, assembly, and packaging, and PIC R&D workflow
- Piezo nanopositioning stages for semiconductor wafer positioning
- Granite-based multi axis motion systems for laser processing and precision automation
- Fast-nano-focus motors and positioning stages for super resolution microscopy, surface metrology, objective alignment, imaging system integration
- Gantry motion systems for semiconductor, optics, imaging and photonics applications
Experience Our Systems
You can look at a variety of performance automation, photonics, and nanopositioning applications covered by PI system technologies » here. If you'd prefer to talk specs and details, you can » Ask an Engineer.
Industries Served
Photonics, laser processing, microscopy, life sciences, semiconductors, optics, metrology, precision automation, satellite communication, AI, quantum computing, intelligent medical devices
SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP
Share this article