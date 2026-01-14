High-Performance Direct-Drive Vertical Translation Stage with Magnetic Counterbalance

Precision positioning for microscopy, photonics, semiconductor, optics alignment, and advanced automation

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PI (Physik Instrumente), a global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning systems, is expanding its portfolio of direct-drive vertical translation stages with the V-571.Z family. Featuring a user-adjustable magnetic counterbalance, the V-571.Z direct-drive vertical translation stages are designed for demanding vertical positioning tasks requiring high accuracy, dynamic response, and long service life. The V-571.Z expands PI's precision motion portfolio for photonics, semiconductor, optical alignment, and metrology applications.

The V-571.Z vertical translation stage features a user-adjustable magnetic counterbalance, a direct-drive motor and optional absolute-measuring linear encoder.

The V-571.Z Z-stages feature a direct-drive, non-cogging linear motor that delivers friction-free motion and dynamic performance in a compact platform. The integrated, user-adjustable magnetic counterbalance ensures minimal holding current on the motor when operating vertically, enabling efficient, high-acceleration motion without compromise.

Key Features of the V-571.Z Vertical Translation Stage

Designed and manufactured by PI USA motion experts, in Shrewsbury, MA

User-adjustable magnetic counterbalance supports up to 4kg load with minimal motor load

25 mm and 50 mm available travel ranges

Direct-drive linear motor for high dynamics and friction-free motion

Ultra-precision cross-roller bearings and encoder options including 1 nm absolute feedback

Compact footprint and robust performance for automation and alignment workflows

Even in its compact 95 mm body width, the V-571 design achieves superior travel accuracy, flatness, and guiding performance compared to many larger positioning stages, making it well suited for vertical focusing, scanning, measuring, imaging, and alignment tasks. Both incremental and absolute encoder options are available; models equipped with absolute encoders provide 1 nm resolution and eliminate the need for homing at startup, improving operational efficiency and safety.

The stage also benefits from ultra-precision cross-roller bearings that deliver smooth, stiff motion with low maintenance over the life of the system. When integrated into multi-axis configurations with linear V-571 stages for horizontal use, the V-571 series supports seamless XY and XYZ motion solutions tailored to production and research environments.

"Vertical nanopositioning with dynamic performance and minimal motor load has long been a challenge in high-precision automation," said Matt Reck, Managing Director Operations at PI USA. The V-571 Z stage answers this need with a compact form, advanced motion technology, and flexible encoder options tailored for today's photonics and semiconductor workflows."

Alternative Counterbalance Solutions

While PI also offers pneumatic and mechanical counterbalance solutions, the adjustable magnetic counterbalance principle provides advantages such as simplicity, flexibility, and compactness over the above-mentioned alternative solutions.

The V-571 Z stage is available now through PI's global sales channels and regional offices. See it live at Photonics West next week, booth #3517!

Industries Served

Microscopy, photonics, semiconductor metrology, optics alignment, advanced automation

