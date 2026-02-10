New BrowserStack Report Finds 94% of Teams Use AI in Testing, but Only 12% Have Reached Full Autonomy

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack today released its State of AI in Software Testing 2026 report, showing how AI has become central to modern testing, while highlighting the practical gaps that slow adoption.

Based on insights from over 250 software testing leaders, the findings point to a widening gap between AI adoption and operational maturity. While most teams embraced AI, many remain constrained by fragmented workflows and uneven integration, limiting scalability and business impact.

"Too many teams think adopting AI is the finish line, when it's really the starting point," said Nakul Aggarwal, Co-founder and CTO of BrowserStack. "The real work is integrating it into everyday workflows, training teams well, and building systems that scale. That separates meaningful progress from surface-level automation."

Key findings:

Integration is the biggest barrier: Thirty-seven percent of teams cite integrating AI tools as their primary challenge, surpassing concerns around cost and skills.

Investment is accelerating: Eighty-eight percent of teams plan to increase AI testing budgets by more than 10 percent next year, with nearly one in four planning increases exceeding 25 percent.

ROI validates the investment: Sixty-four percent of companies report returns exceeding 51 percent from AI testing, with organizations using AI for four or more years 83 percent more likely to see returns over 100 percent.

Meanwhile, the report shows momentum in how teams are putting AI to work. Test case generation, test data creation, and automated maintenance are the most adopted use cases, helping organizations reduce manual effort and accelerate releases.

The report includes industry and regional breakdowns, how companies measure ROI based on maturity, and predictions for where AI testing is headed beyond 2026.

The State of AI in Software Testing 2026 Report is available at browserstack.com/state-of-art-software-testing-report.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform, powered by AI to help developers and QA teams deliver quality software at speed. Trusted by over 50,000 teams, including Amazon, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, BrowserStack powers more than three million tests every day across 21 global data centers. The platform gives teams instant access to over 30,000 real devices and browsers.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com .

