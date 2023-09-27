NEW BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE GUILD® CASE STUDY REVEALS EXPANDING ROLE OF BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE AT AUTODESK FOR BUSINESS MODEL TRANSFORMATION

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, today released Leveraging Business Architecture to Transform Critical Data Models, a new case study with insight into how Autodesk used business architecture to overcome complexities of business model transformation and evolve from selling perpetual licenses to a cloud-based subscription model.

For high-end software providers, increased customer demand for personalized experiences, lower upfront costs, and cloud services require new business models and extensive transformation to meet those demands. Now available in the Business Architecture Guild Learning Center®, this new case study details the challenges and opportunities Autodesk encountered in its journey and how it leveraged business architecture to shift from product-centric licensing to a customer-centric subscription model. This transformational evolution was made possible by organizational realignment, the right capabilities, and an actionable path forward. The case study offers lessons learned and recommendations for business leaders considering similar transformations.

According to Steven Scott, Director of Business Architecture at Autodesk, "While the benefits are significant, the shift from selling perpetual licensing to subscriptions is challenging and requires extensive transformation. We hope our story inspires others with insight into the magnitude of change and how Autodesk continues to use business architecture to adapt, create value for our customers, and remain at the forefront of emerging trends."

For executive readers and others in a hurry, Autodesk also contributed a One-Page User Success Story. This snapshot perspective is ideal for sharing with business leaders. The Learning Center is frequently updated with success stories, case studies, whitepapers and more.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business leaders, practitioners, and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.

About Autodesk

Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.  

