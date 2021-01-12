New Cage-Free Eggsposé Reveals Food Companies Who Profit from Animal Abuse and Empty Promises

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Humane League released the inaugural Cage-Free Eggsposé , a public animal welfare report that exposes several major US food companies for falling behind on corporate responsibility and transparency. These food companies, which can be found here, made public pledges to consumers and the media, vowing to remove eggs sourced from hens living in cruel cages from their supply chains. They committed to sourcing cage-free eggs by 2020 or earlier, yet these companies have still failed to report any public progress towards these changes or have backpedaled on their original commitment.

The new report targets several well-known food companies, which can be found here. These companies are keeping both consumers and shareholders in the dark about the eggs and egg products they source, while profiting from packed cages and empty promises of improved animal welfare.

Within the past several years, more than 400 restaurant chains, retailers, manufacturers, hospitality and foodservice companies have responded to consumer concern about the cruel, archaic, and unnecessary caged housing systems for chickens, by making public commitments to eliminate caged eggs from their supply chains.

"Restaurants, retailers, and foodservice companies have benefited from their public promises, and it's time they live up to their own words," said David Coman-Hidy , President of The Humane League . "Customers and shareholders alike deserve to know how companies are making good on their commitments to reduce the animal cruelty in their supply chains—and to comply with the growing list of state laws that ban the sale of battery-cage eggs."

To detail the importance of these cage-free policies and what they mean for the animals in supply chains , The Humane League released a Cage-Free Primer , which also highlights a few of the companies that have already moved to entirely cage-free housing systems or have publicly reported on the progress they have made.

With more company commitment deadlines approaching between now and 2026, The Humane League is calling on all companies who have publicly pledged to eliminate caged eggs from their supply chains to be transparent by publicly disclosing their progress with consumers and shareholders.

For more information about the exposed companies and the importance of cage-free commitments, please visit Cage-Free-Eggspose.com .

