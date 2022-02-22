New Cake & Arrow Report Explores the Evolving Needs of Employees in the Workplace and How Benefits Can Adapt for a New Era of Work

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past two years the way that millions of people relate to their jobs and to their employers has undergone a complete transformation. This reorientation of work amid the pandemic has given many pause and cause to reflect on their lives, their jobs, and the conditions in which they are lived and performed — culminating in a new era of work, one in which employees are looking to establish a healthier relationship to their jobs and their employers. As work continues to evolve, how can the benefits industry adapt?

Today Cake & Arrow, an experience design and innovation company that works with organizations in the insurance industry, published a new report addressing this question. Based on a survey of full and part-time employees across the U.S., the report explores what a healthier relationship to work might look like and how employee benefits can help employees and their employers thrive in the new era of work. The report, Beyond Burnout: Redefining Employee Benefits for a New Era of Work, discusses:

How employees' relationship to and attitudes toward work and their employers are quickly changing, surfacing new expectations around work that are not being addressed by existing benefit models and infrastructure

A new model for deepening our understanding of employee needs within the changing workplace based on insights from our research

Opportunities for how benefit providers can evolve their offerings to meet employee expectations in the new era of work

"Having had our finger on the pulse of gig work and its impact on the workplace at large for the past couple of years, we were able to anticipate some of the changes we're seeing in the workplace now," said Josh Levine, Cake & Arrow Founder & CEO. "This latest round of research with employees gets to the heart of how people's needs and expectations when it comes to work are rapidly changing and how the benefits industry can evolve and adapt to meet the emerging needs of employees in a new era of work."

To learn more, download a complimentary copy of the report here: https://go.cakeandarrow.com/beyond-burnout

About Cake & Arrow

Cake & Arrow is an experience design and innovation agency that works with organizations in the insurance and financial services industries to identify new opportunities and design digital products and services that are grounded in real customer needs. Their mission is to help these organizations create authentic and meaningful relationships with their customers, agents, and employees.

Founded in 2002, Cake & Arrow has partnered with leading Fortune 500 companies including MetLife, Citigroup, Travelers, Chubb, and The General as well as recognized leaders in retail including Bose, Lowe's, KIND snacks, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Media contact:

Emily Smith Cardineau

[email protected]

212-598-2800

