New! California Figs Cookbook Available Now

According to Del Grande, "California Figs – either fresh or dried – are not to be missed. They can be a marvelous enhancement to almost any sweet or savory dish. Figs make it easy to be a better cook – so cook more flavorfully with California Figs."

The cookbook consists of six recipe chapters. In addition, the cookbook features Figs 101 – an overview of California Figs, the many varieties, and nutritional benefits – as well as photos of California fig industry members and their families.

California Fresh Figs are available May – November while California Dried Figs are available year-round. You can easily substitute dried figs wherever you see fresh, like in this panini. Grilled between two slices of whole-grain bread, fresh or dried figs and prosciutto melt in your mouth with a warm, creamy slice of Fontina cheese.

California Fig, Fontina and Prosciutto Panini

Serves 1

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

2 slices whole-grain sourdough sandwich bread

2 thin slices prosciutto (about 1 ounce)

1 ounce thinly sliced Fontina cheese

2 California Fresh or Dried Figs, stems removed and cut into ¼-inch-thick slices

¾ cup baby arugula

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

Preparation

Preheat a panini press.

While the panini press heats up, put the bread slices on your work surface. Lay the prosciutto on one slice of bread, followed by the cheese, figs, and arugula. Set the remaining bread slice on top. Brush the outside of the sandwich with the olive oil.

Lightly coat the panini press with non-stick cooking spray, set the sandwich inside, and close the lid. If you don't have a panini press, cook it in a cast iron skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat with a heavy pot on top of the sandwich to weigh it down, turning it over halfway through.

When the sandwich is crispy and brown and the cheese is melted, remove it from the panini press, cut in half, and serve.

