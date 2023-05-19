New Career Assessment Predicts Potential Major Satisfaction and Job Satisfaction

The Myers-Briggs Company Releases the Strong Interest Inventory® 244 Career Assessment with Satisfaction Scores

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What if you could use personality and interest data to predict how satisfied you're likely to be in a certain major, or later in a particular career? The new Strong Interest Inventory® 244 assessment and accompanying report gives users powerful new tools to explore potential academic and career pathways.

The Strong 244 assessment is a new version of the well-known Strong Interest Inventory career assessment that's been designed to be more inclusive and insightful for individuals exploring career pathways. With scores comparing your interests to a database of information, users can see potential satisfaction scores for 33 academic majors and 243 occupations (up from 130 occupations) in the Strong 244 Career Satisfaction Report.

In addition, the Strong 244 assessment doesn't require gender for input or in the scoring and interpretation of results, making it more inclusive to all gender identities.

Shorter in length, the Strong 244 assessment also includes an improved consistency index (which detects inconsistent and atypical responses) and a myriad of updated occupations such as hospitality & tourism, and conservation & environmentalism.

Learn more about the new Strong Interest Inventory 244 assessment and Strong 244 Career Satisfaction report and download the new sample report here.

