The Myers-Briggs Company Unveils Research Exploring the Difference in How Neurodivergent and Neurotypical Individuals Experience the Workplace

Report shows that personality type offers a valuable framework for bridging differing work styles

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Myers-Briggs Company is releasing today the research report MBTI® type, neurodivergence, and neurodiversity as a resource to provide insight into helping neurodiverse people thrive in the workplace.

It is estimated that 15–20 percent of the global population are neurodivergent, and their workplace experience can be very different from the neurotypical. Furthermore, up to 80 percent are unemployed.

Supporting Neurodiverse People at Work

This study--which can be downloaded here --examined the differences in workplace experiences between neurodivergent and neurotypical individuals, exploring how personality type and demographic factors relate to neurodivergence. The research also assessed the impact of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) instrument for neurodiverse individuals providing tips and tools for organizations to better include neurodivergent workers to help them make the most of their strengths.

Fostering an Inclusive Workplace

The study found that 67 percent of neurodivergent individuals had altered their behavior to fit in at work and, on average, felt less accepted and supported compared to their neurotypical counterparts.

"Companies are beginning to realize that if they embrace neurodiversity this can enhance innovation, inclusion and having a diversity of thought and ideas," said John Hackston, Head of Thought Leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company. "Organizations that are not working to hire and include neurodivergent individuals are missing out on valuable talent and growth opportunities."

