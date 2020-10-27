New Carrier Pods Monitored by Sensitech Provide Mobile Cold Storage Solutions for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Carrier Pods™ monitored by Sensitech® combine leading refrigeration technology and cargo monitoring capabilities to help address the unique challenges of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Customers can expand their cold storage capacity along with added cargo visibility to help ensure the life of vaccines. Carrier and Sensitech are part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

Bringing together Carrier's demonstrated container refrigeration offerings with Sensitech's advanced monitoring solutions provides customers today with options for deep-freeze cooling, real-time telematics, data analytics and product visibility. Carrier's recently announced Lynx™ digital platform is expected to provide added connectivity by the end of the year. Additionally, the mobility of Carrier Pods monitored by Sensitech provides pharmaceutical companies, distribution centers, retailers and vaccine administrators with flexibility to move vaccine storage to other locations.

"Maintaining the temperature integrity of vaccines is critical. Our mobile storage solutions for vaccines and other perishables use reliable, industry-leading technologies with precise temperature control, premium airflow and operational efficiency," said Kartik Kumar, vice president and general manager, Global Container Refrigeration, Carrier. "For greater visibility, customers can remotely monitor the conditions of the container and cargo around the clock with our telematics."

Carrier Pods monitored by Sensitech are available in configurations that comply with Good Distribution Practice guidelines for pharmaceutical products and address stringent regulatory temperature verification requirements for vaccines. The Sensitech solutions can monitor a wide range of temperatures, including dry ice conditions.

"There are several COVID-19 vaccines in development, and each has its own set of strict requirements," said Mike Hurton, vice president and general manager, Sensitech. "Our comprehensive monitoring solutions can move with the product enabling drug manufacturers and their distributors to help ensure product quality and compliance."

Carrier Pods monitored by Sensitech are one of the solutions offered through Carrier's Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program to preserve and protect the supply of food, medicine and vaccines. Learn more at corporate.carrier.com/healthycoldchain or visit www.carrier.com/mobilestorage.

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, more sustainable and comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do.

