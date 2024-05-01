New Case Study Highlights Community Oncology Practices as Preferred Site of Service Over Hospitals and Academic Centers

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a case study released today by Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC, community oncology practices emerge as the preferred site of service for cancer treatment, challenging the traditional dominance of hospitals and academic centers. The summarized findings within this case study shed light on the significant advantages offered by community oncology practices in delivering high-quality care to cancer patients.

"The collective insights we reveal in this case study are poised to spark meaningful discussions among policymakers, health care stakeholders, and the general public about the future of cancer care delivery," says FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. "By amplifying the voice of community oncology practices, the study advocates for a more inclusive, patient-centric healthcare system that celebrates diversity and innovation.

The study, titled " Evaluating the Site of Service and Oncology Care Costs," delves into key factors influencing patient outcomes, cost-effectiveness, and overall satisfaction with care delivery models. Contrary to common perceptions, the findings reveal that community oncology practices outperform hospitals and academic centers in several critical areas: personalized care, convenience and accessibility, cost-effectiveness and a collaborative approach.

Community oncology practices excel in providing personalized treatment plans tailored to individual patient needs. With a patient-centric approach, these practices prioritize empathy, communication, and accessibility, fostering strong patient-provider relationships crucial for navigating the complexities of cancer care.

Patients receiving care in a community oncology setting, often located close to their homes, experience reduced travel times and related expenses and find it easier to access care. Patient proximity to care is a large contributor to improved patient adherence to treatment regimens, which directly impacts patient outcomes.

The study also underscores the cost-effectiveness of care delivery in community oncology settings. By avoiding the overhead expenses associated with large hospital systems and through close relationships with insurers, community practices offer competitive pricing without compromising the quality of care, thereby alleviating financial burdens on patients and payers alike.

Contrary to misconceptions, community oncology practices foster collaboration with academic institutions and hospitals, leveraging shared expertise and resources to optimize patient outcomes. This collaborative spirit promotes innovation, knowledge exchange, and continuous improvement in cancer care delivery.

Recognizing the fundamental role played by community oncology practices in the healthcare landscape, FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD says, "The findings summarized in this case study challenge the conventional wisdom surrounding cancer care delivery. Community oncology practices represent a cornerstone of comprehensive cancer care, offering a holistic approach that prioritizes patient well-being and clinical excellence."

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

