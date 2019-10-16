New CASETiFY Tech Accessories Co-Lab Collection Celebrates DHL's 50th Anniversary

The new collection, titled "50 Years of DHL," takes inspiration from DHL's globally recognized branding, with designs featuring the company's signature waybill, along with yellow and red logo interpretations. To ring in the anniversary, the collection also debuts a special edition custom case, allowing customers to personalize their own waybill design. The limited edition case comes in two designs, a 1969 version commemorating DHL's founding year, featuring vintage package labels, and a 2019 version, featuring modern day DHL designs. The DHL x CASETiFY collection extends into an expansive range of tech accessories compatible with many devices, including iPhone and Samsung cases, clear (TPU) Apple Watch Bands, AirPods cases, Phone Slings, and wireless charging pads.

"DHL has a global connection to its customers, and ours, as the service is known for delivering packages to loved ones around the world with speed and passion," said Wes Ng, CEO and co-founder of CASETiFY. "After a 72-hour sell out of our collaboration in 2018, we're bringing the nostalgia to an all new tech accessory collection to celebrate 50 years of DHL, and we couldn't be more excited to continue spreading the love."

Fans can expect to shop the special edition designs in a series of drops, with each collection introducing unique designs to new accessories. In addition to the collection, 300 limited edition, rare box sets will be made available for sale globally at various outlets on the day of the launch. Each exclusively numbered box set will feature one-of-a-kind DHL x CASETiFY merchandise, iPhone cases and a phone sling.

The collection will also be DHL's official induction into CASETiFY's newly launched creative program, CASETiFY co-lab . In May 2019, the program was created to house CASETiFY's best-selling co-branded projects, with partners looking to explore the tech accessory space. As part of the program, the DHL x CASETiFY collection will provide offline experiences and retail activations to excite fans and let them shop and customize the cases in-person. The first retail experience for DHL x CASETiFY will be at the CASETiFY STUDiO Pop-Up in Landmark Hong Kong.

"We are excited to partner with CASETiFY again to bring this creative collaboration to fans around the world and celebrate the 50th anniversary of DHL Express together. Throughout the past five decades, DHL has continuously stood for excellence, and we are proud that it is now one of the most recognizable brands globally," said Herbert Vongpusanachai, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau. "The collaboration also reflects our commitment in enabling e-commerce merchants like CASETiFY to expand their business internationally."

The collection starts at US$35.00 and can be purchased on CASETiFY.com/dhl , exclusively shipping with DHL Express. For more information on the collection and upcoming in-store experiences, visit CASETiFY.com/dhl and DHL Express Hong Kong Facebook (@DHLExpressHongKong), Instagram (@dhlhk) or contact Harvey Mok, harvey@casetify.com .

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY has been hailed as the first and largest global platform for creativity and customization, connecting individuals through tech accessories. Today, CASETiFY is the number one millennial tech accessories brand, offering customizable products that are highly protective and stylish at the same time. CASETiFY is best-known for the world's slimmest and most protective iPhone Impact Cases that are certified 6.6ft drop proof without sacrificing design.

CASETiFY has expanded through three key channels: celebrity partnerships, retail channel expansion, and brand design collaborations. Past highlights include launching both Sarah Jessica Parker and Pharrell William's first tech accessories collections, unique in-store activations with Colette, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie, online partnerships with REVOLVE.com and ShopBop.com, along with tech capsule collections with Saint Laurent, Thom Browne, Moncler, Vetements, Sacai, DHL, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label CLOT, and Clare V.

About DHL

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 61 billion euros in 2018.

50 Years DHL

In 2019 DHL is celebrating 50 years since the company's founding by three entrepreneurs in San Francisco in 1969. DHL began as a disruptor to the traditional delivery industry, circumventing bureaucracy with an innovative new service to deliver documents by air overnight. Since then, DHL has grown into a globe-spanning family of DHL companies with about 380,000 employees in over 220 countries and territories that covers the entire spectrum of logistics and supply chain services. DHL's customer-centricity and can-do culture have fueled five decades of innovation – from the DHL 1000, one of the first word processing computers in the world, to using the purpose built StreetScooter, an environmentally friendly delivery vehicle powered by an electric drive and developed by Deutsche Post DHL Group. With the Mission 2050 commitment to reach zero group-wide emissions by 2050, DHL is continuing to be a trailblazer in the logistics industry.

