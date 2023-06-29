New CDC Report Shows Only 1 in 3 American Adults are Cured from Hepatitis C Despite Available Treatments Options

News provided by

American Liver Foundation

29 Jun, 2023, 13:05 ET

Statement from American Liver Foundation June 30, 2023

FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Hepatitis C in America demonstrates an alarming concern that despite available treatment options for the disease, only 1 in 3 American adults have been cured," said Emmanuel Thomas, MD, PhD, Board Chair of American Liver Foundation and an expert in viral hepatitis.  

"Hepatitis C, left untreated, can lead to liver cancer and liver failure for the 2 million Americans affected by the disease. Many more are unaware they have the disease as it can lay dormant in the body for decades before a patient may notice any symptoms," stressed Dr. Thomas.

"It is imperative that we educate Americans about the dangers of untreated Hepatitis C, who is at risk, and that a cure is available. We must also reduce barriers to treatment and ensure we are reaching the most neglected patient populations," added Dr. Thomas.

Read the full CDC press release here: https://www.cdc.gov/nchhstp/newsroom/2023/viral-hepatitis-cure-cascade.html

About the American Liver Foundation
The American Liver Foundation is the nation's largest non-profit organization focused solely on promoting liver health and disease prevention. The American Liver Foundation achieves its mission in the fight against liver disease by funding scientific research, education for medical professionals, advocacy, information and support programs for patients and their families as well as public awareness campaigns about liver wellness and disease prevention. The mission of the American Liver Foundation is to promote education, advocacy, support services and research for the prevention, treatment and cure of liver disease. For more information visit liverfoundation.org or call:1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

Facebook
Twitter 
LinkedIn
YouTube
Instagram

Contact: Julie Kimbrough
[email protected]   
Direct dial: 646-737-9409     

SOURCE American Liver Foundation

Also from this source

Advancing Research, Awareness, Screening and Linkage to Care to Eliminate Hep D in the U.S. is Critical

Winners of the American Liver Foundation 2023 Liver Health Poster Competition Announced

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.