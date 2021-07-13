New Center Designed for Children with Autism Opening its Doors in Geneva This Week

GENEVA, Ill, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health is opening the doors this week to a new center in Geneva, Ill. that is designed to meet the unique needs of children with autism and their families. The center will be led by expert clinicians who specialize in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of autism in children ages 2 to 18.

Caravel Autism Health has been helping families living with the challenges of an autism diagnosis for more than a decade. The organization's wraparound services include Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, family support, and counseling. ABA therapy is evidence-based treatment that uses positive reinforcement to help children develop skills, create connections with others, and gain confidence.

According to Caravel Autism Health CEO Mike Miller, the decision to build an autism therapy center to serve families in the Geneva/St. Charles/Batavia region was driven by local demand:

"One in 54 children has autism, but families struggle to find the care they need because there is a shortage of providers. ABA therapy changes lives, so we are stepping up and expanding our presence in these communities to create better outcomes for families touched by autism." Located at 2323 Fargo Boulevard, the Geneva center is the eighth that Caravel Autism Health has opened in northern Illinois.

"The best possible scenario for a child with autism is making sure we diagnose at an early age and create an ABA treatment plan that is customized for that child's needs," according to Andrea Whalen, BCBA and Regional Director for Caravel Autism Health in Illinois. "We're passionate about providing ABA therapy because we know what a positive impact this treatment has for children who are on the autism spectrum," explained Whalen. "We can truly change the trajectory of their early development and help them lead happier lives."

To schedule an appointment, call 847.443.5806 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Our team of clinical experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health

Related Links

caravelautism.com

