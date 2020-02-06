New CEO Daniel Schmerin to Lead UOVO Art Storage and Services

"I am thrilled to join the remarkable team of talented professionals at UOVO. The company's holistic approach has made it the industry leader, and I am excited to help accelerate the growth of this exceptional business. Together, we will enhance the standard of stewardship for cultural heritage collections," commented Mr. Schmerin.

With Mr. Schmerin's appointment, former CEO and UOVO Co-Founder Steve Novenstein joins the UOVO Board of Directors as Co-Chairman.

"With his breadth of experience, Dan is the right leader to guide UOVO to the next level. I look forward to working closely with him as we expand our range of service offerings and focus on exceeding client expectations," commented Mr. Novenstein.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Dan to UOVO. His appointment heralds a new phase for the company, focused on deepening our relationships as we continue to reimagine art storage and services to best accommodate our clients' evolving needs," commented UOVO Founder Steven Guttman.

About UOVO: UOVO is New York's number one provider of art, fashion, and collections storage and services. With more than 650,000 square feet of storage across four New York locations, UOVO provides an array of storage options and innovative service and management solutions tailored to meet the specialized needs of any collection including climate-controlled storage, private viewing rooms, transportation, packing, and installation services.



Driven by a mission to preserve our collective cultural legacy through a new standard of stewardship, the company has worked with thousands of clients worldwide. These include the world's most recognizable artists, architects, entertainers, fashion designers, galleries, libraries, museums, and private collectors as well as charitable trusts, corporate collections, estates, government agencies, and non-profits.



Each UOVO facility is purpose-designed and managed by a team of industry-leading experts dedicated to ensuring that works are safeguarded with the highest caliber of security, discretion, professionalism, and care. To stay connected, follow UOVO on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact: Anne Maso, 646-747-4306, amaso@uovo.art

SOURCE UOVO

Related Links

https://uovo.art/

