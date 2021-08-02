New CEO of CSM Group has a message: It's time to build

"In my decades of both designing and engineering complex facilities projects, I have come to appreciate the extraordinary potential that exists across the architectural, engineering, and construction processes," said Mason. "It's not just what we build but how we deliver it that shapes human experience and what we can accomplish. I'm honored to join the outstanding team at CSM Group, to learn from them, grow with them, and together chart the next frontier in construction delivery. We see exciting new possibilities to strengthen results for CSM Group's many loyal clients and to extend that value to fellow innovators across the U.S."

Mason also has a valuable resource on board: His longtime collaborator and the Chief Growth Officer at E78 Partners, Seth Deutsch, has joined the CSM Group Board of Directors. Former CEO Steve East will continue to guide and advise as Board Chair. Fueled by fresh perspectives and with continued support by experienced leadership, the company is well-positioned for growth. CSM Group plans to bring a stronger breadth of services to its current clients in healthcare, education, and the commercial and industrial sectors, while also building new capabilities in the high-tech, mission-critical, life sciences, automotive, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries.

The team plans to expand its community of collaborators and clients across the U.S., particularly in the southwestern region. A new satellite office near Mason's home base in Austin, Texas, will help CSM Group grow where the market is growing and serve the area's emerging industries.

"I'm thrilled to have Stuart Mason join us and look forward to collaborating with him in my ongoing role as Board Chair," said East. "Together, we're going to deliver the client service that sets CSM Group apart – and so much more."

CSM Group offers a spectrum of services to meet clients' unique needs and interests – including construction and delivery, project planning, safety and compliance, consulting, technology, and virtual construction.

