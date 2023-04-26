New Cerillion launch revolutionises CSP loyalty management

LONDON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions to the telecoms industry, today announced the general availability of Cerillion 23.1, which transforms customer engagement by integrating loyalty management within the core BSS/OSS. The new Loyalty Manager component enables communications services providers (CSPs) to offer rewards to their customers in real-time, including for both on-net and off-net services.

Loyalty schemes are one way in which CSPs can help their customers during the cost-of-living crisis. With Cerillion's Loyalty Manager, the process of running a customer loyalty programme is dramatically simplified, enabling marketing teams to quickly roll out schemes for all prepaid and postpaid users, fully integrated with each channel of customer engagement. Loyalty scheme members can earn points for a variety of actions including purchases, usage and paying bills on time, and then redeem these points through Cerillion's Mobile App, Self Service or CRM Plus, against new sales, top-ups or 3rd party provided services.

Cerillion 23.1 includes a wide range of other enhancements including, a new 'gifting' feature, which enables subscribers to buy products to send as gifts to friends or family (e.g., a data top-up); native charging support for network slicing; and a number of new dashboards to streamline customer services and financial operations.

Also in this release, Cerillion has expanded its range of SaaS editions, with the introduction of Cerillion Metro - a pre-packaged BSS/OSS solution which automates smart city operations and enables the monetisation of connectivity, utilities and ICT services, through both retail and wholesale business models.

Furthermore, Cerillion has just completed its first real-world certifications for TM Forum Open APIs, with conformance of TMF663 Sales Management and TMF699 Shopping Cart Management achieved jointly with its customer Neos Networks.

"By bringing loyalty management into our core BSS/OSS suite we are moving what has traditionally been an offline batch-based function into the real-time world, giving subscribers the chance to earn and redeem their loyalty points immediately," commented Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. "And with the launch of our latest SaaS edition – Cerillion Metro – we are leveraging our experience working with ACUD in Egypt, to create a pre-packaged solution designed specifically to manage the complexities of smart cities. Cerillion 23.1 is another great step forward and reinforces our position as one of the leading providers of BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions today."

