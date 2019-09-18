New ChainLink Research Report Reveals New Supply Chain Insights & Recognizes One Network Enterprises as a Leader in Supply Chain Networks

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from ChainLink Research titled Supply Chain Networks Revealed explains how business network technology can be used in supply chain management to accelerate growth and performance. The study identifies the advantages of network technology over legacy hub-and-spoke architectures, factors that are critical to organizations evaluating their platform options, and recognizes One Network Enterprises as a leader in this technology space. The complimentary report is available for download here.

"Today, markets can be won or lost as much by the technology platform an enterprise and its supply chain run on, as it can by the actual product or service it offers to the market," said Ann Grackin, CEO of ChainLink Research and lead author of the report. "One Network is the only provider that organically developed a many-to-many real-time single version of the truth network with a complete supply chain solution built-in, giving their customers a tremendous advantage in the marketplace to both scale and innovate."

"I am delighted that the analyst community continues to validate our approach and our platform," said Greg Brady, CEO of One Network Enterprises. "More than 75,000 companies can attest that our network provides an unparalleled advantage. They're winning in today's hyper competitive environment because they're on a true business network platform - one that provides a secure, shared, real-time view of information for every supply chain participant."

ChainLink Research Report Contents: The report discusses advantages of network technology over legacy hub-and-spoke architectures, and offers practical advice - including supply chain models that pay off and those to avoid. By examining the breakthrough business strategies employed by companies that are winning in today's fast moving, competitive global landscape, it describes why a network-based approach is particularly important for supply chain professionals seeking to solve the multi-party, supply chain challenge. Specifically, the research provides:

A strategic overview of the supply chain network model and why businesses can no longer ignore it.

Why a supply chain network is an essential component of competitive advantage in multi-party business.

A simple framework for understanding the application technologies that support business networks.

The types of network offerings in the technology market, and the value of each.

A clear description of what a network does and how it works.

An analysis of practical examples and insights. It also evaluates the alternatives and makes a compelling case for a solution framework to help firms navigate this complex landscape effectively.

One Network Enterprises continues to experience unprecedented growth, which has been fueled by increased adoption of the their SaaS and aPaaS platform across virtually every industry and geography. One Network's Real Time Value Network™ (RTVN™), powered by NEO, continues to be recognized by customers and analysts for enabling leading global organizations to achieve dramatic supply chain network benefits and efficiencies across their ecosystem of business partners.

