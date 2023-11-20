New Chainsaw Man Figures Round Out Bandai's Impressive Anime Heroes Lineup

News provided by

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

20 Nov, 2023

Latest Anime Heroes Line Brings Fan-Favorite IP to Collectors!

IRVINE, CA, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is revving up and expanding its popular Anime Heroes action figure line with the addition of Chainsaw Man!

The Chainsaw Man figure stands at 6.5 inches tall and has exceptional detail that makes for an uncanny resemblance to the anime - most notably with the iconic transformation of his body parts into chainsaws. Collectors will also appreciate the 20 points of articulation that create endless pose and display options.

New Chainsaw Man Figures Round Out Bandai’s Impressive Anime Heroes Lineup (CNW Group/Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.)
The anime scene is always changing, Bandai takes pride in having its finger on the pulse of popularity by working directly with licensors and content creators as well as production houses like MAPPA (Chainsaw Man) allowing the company to build a strong consumer following due to the quality of their anime.

With the great success of characters from other popular anime shows already released under the Anime Heroes brand, Bandai was excited to expand the lineup to include Chainsaw Man. The fact that the titular character is a complex, non-traditional hero brings even greater variety to the Anime Heroes line-up and rounds out the type of stories being adapted into collectibles.

"Anime is constantly evolving and changing, and we want to ensure we are offering the best to our customers," says Daisuke Zama, Senior Vice President, Brand Toy Department. "Chainsaw Man allows us to connect with anime fans of all types, no matter their preferred IP."

Chainsaw Man figures are available now for pre-order on Amazon $21.99.

Bandai's Anime Heroes line has grown to feature the most popular IPs including: BLEACH, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece and Naruto. With the addition of Chainsaw Man, Bandai is continuing to take ownership of the anime space at retail in a way that is accessible and affordable to the growing, casual anime fanbase.

For more information, please visit https://www.bandai.com/brands/anime-heroes  

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we're working to create a brighter future for everyone. A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future," Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys, pop culture figures and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Gundam, Anime Heroes™, Bandai Hobby Model Kits, Tamashii Nations, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other toys and hobby product lines. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.bandai.com.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Bandai logo: TM & © 2023 Bandai Namco

SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

