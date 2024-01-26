New Chair Appointed and Two New Directors Join LIM College Board

Patty Farmer Named Chair; Dario Cortes, Ph.D., and Denise Vujovich join LIM College Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIM College today announced the appointment of a new Chair and the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors.

Patty Farmer, currently Vice Chair of the LIM College Board of Directors, has been appointed Chair. She succeeds William Borner.

Farmer is an LIM alumna, earning a bachelor's degree in Fashion Merchandising and a Master of Professional Studies (MPS) degree in the Business of Fashion from the college. She is a successful entrepreneur who launched her first venture—a luxury maternity boutique which grew to four locations—after graduating from LIM. After 16 years leading that business, Farmer pivoted to a career in real estate development and today continues to mentor small businesses.

In addition to her business pursuits, Farmer is an author with five published books, including one recounting the history of New York's iconic Plaza Hotel titled, Starring the Plaza: Hollywood, Broadway and High Society Visit the World's Favorite Hotel.

Since 2010, Farmer has been active in philanthropic support of the LIM Fashion Education Foundation (FEF) and is on its Board. She also serves as a mentor to students in LIM's Honors Program and recipients of the LIM FEF Patty Farmer Scholarship, which to date has helped 20 LIM College students achieve their educational goals.

New to the LIM College Board of Directors are higher education leader Dario Cortes, Ph.D., and retail industry veteran Denise Vujovich.

With more than four decades in higher education, Cortes has served in leadership positions with a variety of colleges and universities, including 11 years with Berkeley College, New York City, where he served as President and Trustee, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances, and Executive Director of the Berkeley College Foundation. He went on to serve as Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost of Miami Regional University, Miami, and is currently a Senior Consultant to the Association of Governing Boards in Washington, D.C.

Earlier in his career, Cortes served in leadership positions with institutions including The American School Foundation in Mexico City, the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, the University of Maryland at College Park and The Johns Hopkins University, SAIS, in Washington, D.C.

Cortes is a past Commissioner of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and served on a task force responsible for rewriting Middle States standards. He was also selected by the American Council on Education to serve on a national task force to review the role of regional accreditations. Cortes has been a visiting Fellow at the Harvard University Institute for Education Management, and was an ACE Fellow at the University of Pennsylvania, as well as a Klingenstein Fellow at Teachers College, Columbia University.

Vujovich is an experienced retail industry executive with a career that has spanned more than four decades and has included leadership positions with May Merchandising Company, Macy's Midwest, and Claire's Stores.

At Claire's, she most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer and was responsible for strategy and product curation for the global retailer of proprietary jewelry and accessories. During Vujovich's tenure, Claire's generated more than $1.5 billion in sales over 2,500 Claire's Stores in 17 countries throughout North America and Europe as well as 200 ICING stores in North America.

Ron Marshall, LIM College President, said, "It is exciting to begin 2024 with the announcement of our new Board Chair, who has been a long-standing contributor to our success, as well as the addition of two eminently qualified leaders who will each bring the strength of their respective areas of expertise. LIM is celebrating our 85th anniversary this year and we have a strong team in place to build on our legacy and secure our position as a global leader for higher education within the business of fashion and lifestyle."

About LIM College

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success using an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and learning by doing via required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers, as evidenced by a Career Outcomes Rate of 96% for the Class of 2022. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Ross Stores, Financial Times, Ulta Beauty, Google, Microsoft, Saks Fifth Avenue, Edie Parker, Walmart, Macy's, and the National Football League.

Contact:

Anne Roman

[email protected]

419.708.5171

Meredith Finnin

[email protected]

646.218.2156

SOURCE LIM College