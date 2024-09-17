New Chapter Launches Organic Holy Basil Booster Powder, Its First-Ever Regenerative Organic Certified® Supplement to Nurture Both People and the Planet

New Product Harnesses Regenerative Organic Agriculture Practices to Limit Environmental Impact While Providing Herbal Stress Relief, Cognitive Function, & Immune Support

BRATTLEBORO, Vt., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Chapter®, a Vermont-based vitamin and supplement company with a mission to deliver the wisdom of Nature to nourish mind, body, and soul, has released its first-ever Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC) product. Available exclusively on NewChapter.com, the New Chapter Organic Holy Basil Booster Powder is produced using the pinnacle of organic agricultural standards. This launch marks a significant milestone in New Chapter's journey, reflecting the company's dedication to advancing regenerative practices and setting a standard in the vitamin and supplement industry.

Organic Holy Basil Booster Powder, New Chapter's first-ever Regenerative Organic Certified® supplement

Regenerative Organic Certification® (ROC) builds upon USDA Organic certification by incorporating holistic practices that prioritize soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness. For New Chapter, achieving this rigorous product certification not only aligns with the brand's deep-seated sustainability values, but also helps fulfill a key objective of its Climate Action Plan, advancing the Regenerative Agriculture movement by 2025. New Chapter has also been a certified B Corporation since 2014, defining success in terms of people, planet, and profit.

"From our earliest days, we've been dedicated to nurturing both people and the planet, and sourcing ingredients through Regenerative Agriculture is a natural, powerful extension of that mission," said New Chapter CEO Blaine Streisand. "Regenerative practices are essential to address climate change and soil degradation, ensuring that we leave the planet better for future generations. This approach aligns perfectly with our vision of holistic wellness— one that cares for the environment, supports farmers, and delivers the highest quality supplements to our customers."

Delivering the power of the whole, pure herb, New Chapter's Organic Holy Basil Booster Powder is just one ingredient – 1,200 mg of small-batch harvested ROC Holy Basil (also known as Tulsi) – that can be conveniently sprinkled into smoothies, hot teas, or a favorite recipe to help users stay sharp and centered. Grown in and harvested from an organic farm in India, its key product feature lies in the healthy soil it's sourced from.

"Holy Basil is a remarkable herb that offers a variety of benefits including stress relief, cognitive function and immune support. People can feel good about reaching for this superfood botanical supplement, which helps replenish the soil as it grows on the farm we source it from. Because when there's better soil, there are better herbs" said New Chapter Formulator Taylor Burt, Master of Science. "We're excited for our customers to reap the whole-body benefits of Holy Basil in a convenient powder form, while growing their sustainable lifestyles."

New Chapter's commitment to Regenerative Agriculture is deeply rooted in the brand's mission. For years, it's supported research and advocacy and incorporated regeneratively grown supercritical extracts into other products like its Turmeric Force™ and Ginger Force™ supplements, understanding that these practices are crucial in reversing environmental damage. The brand's first ROC supplement is just the beginning, with plans for New Chapter to fund more research and education through their partnerships with nonprofits, including The Rodale Institute, and embed these practices more deeply into its supply chain.

For additional information on New Chapter's commitment to regenerative agriculture and the benefits of Holy Basil, please visit NewChapter.com.

ABOUT NEW CHAPTER

New Chapter® is a Vermont-based vitamin and supplement company with a deeply held mission to deliver the wisdom of Nature to nourish body, mind, soul, and Mother Earth. Since 1982, they've been guided by Nature: the ultimate source of healing. They take all of Nature's wisdom and combine it with brilliant combos of the finest ingredients, the strongest science, and time-honored traditions like herbalism and fermentation. The result? Masterfully crafted formulas that work in harmony with your body. Follow Nature's lead to better health!

SOURCE New Chapter