New Charter Announces Leadership Transition to Support Success and Longevity

Peter Melby Named CEO, Mitch Morgan Becomes Executive Chairman

DENVER, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, just announced a leadership evolution as part of its continued innovation and remarkable growth trajectory.

Peter Melby and Mitch Morgan

Founder Mitch Morgan will assume the role of Executive Chairman, while Peter Melby has been appointed as the next CEO of New Charter. Melby, a seasoned leader in the industry, brings with him a proven track record of driving operational excellence and fostering innovation. Morgan revealed the transition at New Charter's 2024 Kickoff event in Nashville, TN.

"Peter and I envisioned these possibilities before New Charter became a reality," said Morgan. "This natural progression in our plan enhances our leadership team and solidifies the longevity of our vision and our industry-leading model."

Having founded and served as the former CEO of Greystone Technology, a New Charter Technologies company, and currently holding the position of CRO at New Charter, Melby's experience in navigating periods of rapid growth and prioritizing organizational culture and employee development uniquely positions him to lead the company into its next phase of expansion and success.

"We have concentrated on building the most desirable home for best-in-class MSPs who wish to continue their entrepreneurial journey. It is this aspect that will continue to propel our vision," says Melby.

In his new role, Morgan will focus on mergers and acquisitions and strategic advisory. The leadership change underscores New Charter's commitment to maintaining its position as an industry trailblazer while ensuring continued focus on strategic objectives and operational efficiency.

"The industry is on the verge of an unprecedented shift, driven by technology, that will revolutionize every aspect of the business," Morgan explains. "Injecting more energy and vigor into our leadership will enable us to lead the market in this next phase. Peter and I are eager to seize this opportunity."

The transition officially commences this week at New Charter's 4th Annual Kick-Off event in Nashville, where additional insights into the company's strategic vision and future plans will be unveiled.

