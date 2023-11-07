New Charter Unveils Digital Transformation Methodology to Revolutionize Business Modernization

The company's unique approach is designed to cut through the complexity and emphasizes the continuous nature of the journey

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Digital Transformation Methodology. This methodology serves as a structured blueprint, offering organizations a clear path to continuous improvement in their operations, processes, and systems.

New Charter Digital Transformation Methodology
"New Charter's approach to digital transformation is all about setting clear objectives that align with the right technological solutions to achieve desired outcomes," said Mitch Morgan, CEO, New Charter Technologies. "Our proprietary Digital Transformation Methodology goes beyond technology adoption; it emphasizes aligning with our clients' financial and operational objectives, ensuring that the tech we adopt brings measurable results and truly drives business goals forward."

New Charter's Digital Transformation Methodology serves as a well-defined roadmap for organizations, ensuring that technology not only works but also enables employees, customers, and suppliers to leverage these tools effectively, bridging the "consumption gap" and making the tools genuinely valuable.

Peter Melby, CRO, New Charter Technologies, highlights the significance of New Charter's approach.

"Our aim is to cultivate centers of excellence within our organization, empowering senior staff to become experts in their specific areas," said Melby. "This cultural shift promotes organic expertise development and excellence, moving away from traditional organization-wide training programs."

In assessing the success of digital transformation projects, New Charter Technologies prioritizes measurable results over project completion. The methodology sets success metrics upfront, focusing on executive-level alignment. Real-time monitoring and adjustments ensure alignment with organizational goals.

New Charter Technologies aims to drive real business outcomes through digital transformation, with Morgan emphasizing, "We can bring in the fanciest tech out there, but it's pointless if it doesn't help our business perform better by improving communication, collaboration, and data-driven decision-making. It's about getting a solid return on investment."

