New Charter Celebrates Breakthrough Achievements at Channel Futures Leadership Summit

The company's remarkable triumphs and visionary partnerships illuminate path forward

DENVER, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, proudly announces several significant successes at the Channel Futures Leadership Summit this past week, marking a significant turning point for the organization. CEO Mitch Morgan hailed the event as a "game-changer" for the company, highlighting the remarkable achievements that have solidified New Charter's position as an industry leader.

Of New Charter's portfolio of companies, 21 were recognized and honored with coveted spots on the prestigious MSP 501 list. This remarkable accomplishment underscores New Charter's unwavering commitment to excellence in the industry. As Morgan emphasized, "Our winning streak continued, showcasing the exceptional caliber of our teams and reinforcing our position as an industry leader."

As part of the MSP 501 awards, Channel Futures selects a list of finalists for the MSP 501 Special Awards, which honor top-performing managed service provider organizations and executives for their achievements and accomplishments. The award categories include Executive of the Year, Woman-Led/Owned MSPs of the Year, Lifetime Achievement and MSPs of the Year.

New Charter partner companies Apex Technology Management, Stronghold Data, and Biz Technology Solutions swept three out of four MSP of the Year winners. This remarkable achievement underscores the company's commitment to delivering top-notch solutions and services. Morgan noted, "These awards reflect the dedication and expertise of our teams, who continue to set the industry standard for excellence."

New Charter's very own VP of Global Microsoft Practice, Chance Weaver, was bestowed with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. This recognition serves as a testament to Weaver's immense contributions to the industry.

"We couldn't be prouder of Chance's remarkable achievements and the impact he's had on our organization and the industry as a whole," said Morgan. "In building a great MSP at I.T. Responsive, and then going on to form New Charter's Microsoft Practice into a powerful differentiator for us, Chance has consistently shown unmatched passion and commitment."

Channel Futures also introduced the revamped MSP Mentor brand at the event, and as part of this collaboration, New Charter presented their innovative FrontRunner™ Maturity Model. The company hosted four exclusive sessions to launch this revolutionary assessment tool, marking the beginning of their mission to empower the MSP community to achieve greater heights. As Chris Luise, Group President of New Charter Technologies, and author of the Maturity Model remarked, "We're thrilled to be a part of this exciting journey to help other companies reach their full potential."

"The FrontRunner Maturity Model really embodies New Charter's expertise and is set to bring significant enhancements to the industry by sharing the practices and processes that have contributed to our success," said Luise. "Providing this proprietary knowledge reflects our commitment to supporting the MSP community. This event has truly been an inflection point for our team, and we are excited to continue leading the way in shaping the future of our industry."

