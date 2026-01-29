New Charter Technologies Appoints Michelle Curtis as Chief Revenue Officer

Experienced channel and technology leader joins New Charter to accelerate growth, deepen client engagement, and build a modern go-to-market engine.

DENVER, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, announced the appointment of Michelle Curtis as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Curtis brings more than 18 years of experience across the IT channel, distribution, global technology providers, and services organizations, with a track record of building scalable go-to-market strategies rooted in customer value, innovation, and people-first leadership.

In her role as CRO, Curtis will oversee all revenue functions and lead the evolution of New Charter's go-to-market strategy across SMB, mid-market, and enterprise clients. Her focus will include strengthening national sales execution, expanding consulting and advanced services adoption, and ensuring New Charter's value proposition is consistently delivered through both local teams and platform capabilities.

Curtis joins New Charter from Microsoft, where she most recently led the company's global distribution business, supporting more than 180 distribution partners and over 165,000 indirect resellers worldwide. Prior to Microsoft, she held senior leadership roles at Presidio and Tech Data, spanning product marketing, solutions consulting, emerging technologies, and sales leadership across industries including healthcare, public sector, and federal government.

"I've spent my career in this ecosystem, and I've seen what works and what doesn't," said Curtis. "What drew me to New Charter is the combination of people, purpose, and potential. There's a real opportunity here to build something different—a platform that stays close to customers, leads with trust, and brings modern technology and innovation to businesses that truly need it."

Curtis emphasized her passion for returning closer to the customer and helping organizations solve real business challenges through technology.

"Small and mid-sized businesses are navigating a level of complexity they've never faced before," she said. "New Charter has the scale, expertise, and talent to support them in a way that's both personal and forward-looking. My goal is to help tell that story clearly, build a world-class revenue organization around it, and ensure our clients feel confident, supported, and excited about what's possible."

In addition to growth strategy, Curtis will play a key role in shaping how New Charter engages clients nationally, aligning sales, consulting, and service delivery around a consistent, high-trust experience.

"At the end of the day, it comes down to how we show up," Curtis added. "Every interaction should leave a client feeling heard, supported, and confident that we'll follow through. That's how lasting relationships are built."

