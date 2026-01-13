New Charter Technologies Welcomes NetSource One to Its Growing Platform

Michigan-based technology solutions provider strengthens New Charter's expertise in regulated industries and security-first services

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, has announced that NetSource One, a Michigan-based technology solutions provider serving regulated and security-conscious organizations, has joined the New Charter platform.

Andy Skrzypczak Ed French

Founded in 1999, NetSource One has spent nearly three decades helping organizations solve real IT challenges. Today, the company supports more than 700 clients across healthcare, finance, government, education, legal, manufacturing, and distribution, with more than 75 employees now joining the New Charter community.

For Andy Skrzypczak, president of NetSource One, the decision to join New Charter was less about "scale for scale's sake" and more about protecting what mattered most.

"We looked at a lot of options, and most of them came with tradeoffs we weren't willing to make," said Skrzypczak. "We didn't want to change who we are, disrupt our team, or put client relationships at risk. New Charter was different. It gave us the ability to stay close to our people and our customers, while gaining access to resources and expertise that make us stronger."

NetSource One brings deep experience supporting highly regulated environments, including long-standing SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA compliance, as well as CJIS authorization that allows its engineers to support law enforcement and criminal justice systems. Preserving this operational autonomy was a critical factor in the partnership.

"Our compliance posture isn't something you can bolt on after the fact," said Ed French, vice president of NetSource One. "It's embedded in how we operate, how our teams are trained, and how we serve our clients. New Charter understood that from day one. We're able to maintain our certifications and controls, while also benefiting from shared security strategy, peer collaboration, and advanced services across the platform."

French also pointed to the cultural alignment between the two organizations as a deciding factor.

"We asked a lot of hard questions," French said. "What stood out was the honesty and openness. There was no pressure to gloss over challenges. That kind of transparency told us this was a place where we could belong and contribute."

