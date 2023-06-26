New ChatGPT integration with OpenAI in Wondershare Mockitt introduces a novel way of prototyping

News provided by

Wondershare

26 Jun, 2023, 05:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Mockitt, a prototyping tool, has just released a new version featuring AI integration. Powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT, Wondershare Mockitt offers intelligent solutions for a wide range of prototyping needs – all while increasing the speed and efficiency of the prototyping experience.

Continue Reading

The latest evolution of Mockitt  excitingly introduces AI Prototype, which completely transforms the design and prototyping process. With AI Prototype, users can enter the content of their prototype into an AI conversation box and, using Mockitt's access to AI technology, the prototype will automatically generate a prototype based on text parsing.

The latest version of Mockitt includes the following new AI-driven features:

  • AI Prototyping: Generate interactive prototypes with simple prompt-based AI.
  • AI Chat: Have interactive conversations with the AI Assistant for ideas and inspiration.
  • AI Mind Mapping: Create intelligent mind maps with AI assistance.
  • AI Flowcharting: Easily map user processes and interactions with one-click flowcharting.
  • Magical Fill: Automatically fill in text in the prototype for easy additions.

"Mockitt's access to AI technology is a groundbreaking release that meets the simple need for designers to complete complex designs." Coco, Product Manager at Mockitt, said, "We are committed to introducing more frontline professional design tools and to continuously improving on innovative design features."

Compatibility and Price 

Wondershare Mockitt is compatible with Web Online and pricing starts at $8 every month for a year subscription. For free trials, please visit our official website or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about Wondershare Mockitt .  

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.  

Global PR and Media Contacts
Iris L
[email protected]

SOURCE Wondershare

Also from this source

NichLmao and Jensen Tung Talk AI-powered Creativity with Wondershare Filmora at VidCon 2023

Wondershare Launches Virbo - The Next Generation of AI Video Generator

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.