New Chicco® Fit4™ 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat First to Provide Tailored Fit at Every Stage from Birth to Year 10

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicco®, the trusted brand of highly rated car seats, is making it easier than ever for parents to find the best fitting, easiest to install car seat – for use from birth all the way to age 10 – with the introduction of the Chicco Fit4™ 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat. The Chicco Fit4 combines easy-to-use installation and safety features not available in other all-in-one car seats, including its innovative 4-Stage FitKit™ for ultimate convenience and peace of mind as baby grows from infant to toddler, preschooler and big kid. The Fit4 provides optimal child fit at every stage and fits more vehicles with ease, thanks to a slim design that accommodates up to three seats across.

Chicco® Fit4™ 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat

"We are passionate about child safety and believe that correct child posture and fit are central to that mission," said William Hasse, Vice President of Marketing, Chicco USA. "The Fit4 has been thoughtfully engineered to provide the very best fit for every child, at every stage, combined with easy installation and unparalleled vehicle fit. Of course, we also focused our efforts on making sure our unique safety features are packaged in a sophisticated design featuring an easy and intuitive user experience."

High Praise for the Fit4 from Car Seat Safety Advocates

Car seat safety advocates are giving the Chicco Fit4 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat high marks. "From infant to toddler to preschooler to big kid, the Fit4 offers your child optimal comfort and protection as they grow," notes Child Passenger Safety Technician-Instructor Kecia Healy in her review for the Car Seat Blog. The Chicco Fit4 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat's unique four-stage design, nine recline positions and 10-position headrest provide premium comfort and support for children from four to 100 pounds. The four stages include: rear-facing infant, rear-facing toddler, forward-facing preschooler and a booster for big kids. The Fit4 is the only all-in-one seat to offer multiple recline positions in booster mode.

Built with Chicco DuoGuard® technology, the Fit4 provides side-impact protection for the head and torso area with two layers of rigid shell and EPS foam. For easy transitions between the Fit4's stages, the new FitKit System features a clearly-labeled 4-stage construction and easy-to-remove layers, including an infant insert, one-piece toddler pad, and a seatbelt pillow for the booster. Each layer delivers proper positioning and best child fit for maximum comfort and safety. The FitKit is made with durable, easy-to-clean fabrics to last from the first trip home to countless family adventures. The Fit4 also includes two removable, dishwasher-safe cup holders that fold out of the way when empty to save on space.

Easy, Accurate Install with Mobile Videos and QR Assist Site to Help

The Fit4 can quickly and easily be installed with LATCH and the SuperCinch® LATCH attachment, a force-multiplying technology that applies 4x the force for a secure fit. For installation with the vehicle seat belt, the LockSure® Belt System features clear routing and integrated lock-offs. To help parents install the Fit4 and transition the seat between stages, parents can scan the QR code on the side of the car seat or visit www.Fit4Stages.com for quick and easy instructional videos and direction.

The Fit4 is available at major retailers nationwide for $349.99. For more information about the Fit4 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat and other Chicco products, visit www.chiccousa.com.

About Chicco® Products and Artsana, USA

Artsana Group, maker of Chicco Products, is a leading European company with global headquarters in Como, Italy and worldwide expertise in everything for baby. The Chicco brand was founded over 60 years ago and is now in 120 countries. Chicco has become a household name for parents across the United States thanks to products like our #1-rated KeyFit® Infant Car Seat as well as our many product lines in gear, baby feeding and care, all designed for safety, function, style and performance.

