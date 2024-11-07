NEW CHICKEN SALAD CHICK TO OPEN IN HOUSTON, MARKING THE BRAND'S 36th LOCATION IN TEXAS

Fast casual concept opening fourth restaurant in Houston, celebrating grand opening on November 19 and offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Houston, located at 9406 Gaylord Drive in the Hedwig Village Shopping Center adjacent to Ross and Five Below and just across from Memorial High School. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, November 19 where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, November 19 Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 50 Teachers and School Staff Members – The first 50 guests to visit Chicken Salad Chick at 5pm and show a valid school ID will receive FREE Chicken Salad for an entire year!**



Wednesday, November 20 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 30oz Tumbler!***

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 30oz Tumbler!*** Thursday, November 21 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Canvas Tote Bag!***

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Canvas Tote Bag!*** Friday, November 22 – The first 50 guests to purchase two small Quick Chicks or one large Quick Chick will receive a FREE Small Chick Cooler!****

– The first 50 guests to purchase two small Quick Chicks or one large Quick Chick will receive a FREE Small Chick Cooler!**** Saturday, November 23 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Scoop of Classic Carol or FREE Trio Upgrade on your next visit, plus a flower cookie!*****

The new Houston-Memorial area location in Hedwig Village is the fourth location owned and operated by Ron and Kathleen Ram. Their other Chicken Salad Chick restaurants include West University Place, which is located at 5310 Weslayan Street, and locations in Katy and Cinco Ranch. The Rams began their franchising journey with Pizza Patron, where they own 10 locations across Texas. In 2019, they opened their first Chicken Salad Chick in Katy, followed by their second location in Cinco Ranch in 2020. Deeply aligned with the brand's mission to serve others, they have embraced their role in the communities they operate in. Their dedication and leadership were recognized when they were named Owners of the Year in 2023, a reflection of the high standards they've set throughout their franchises.

"We're excited to continue expanding Chicken Salad Chick's presence here in Houston," said Ron Ram, co-franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Houston. "Hedwig Village is the perfect spot for a fresh, fun and unique dining experience. With its vibrant community and growing population, we knew this was the ideal place to bring our restaurant. From day one, Chicken Salad Chick's mission to 'Spread Joy, Enrich Lives, and Serve Others' has truly resonated with us, and we're excited to bring that spirit to the Memorial area. Our location is surrounded by other retailers, making it convenient for busy professionals and families looking for delicious, freshly made food. We can't wait to connect with our neighbors and share Chicken Salad Chick's amazing menu with them soon!"

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Houston Memorial restaurant offers dine in, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're excited to grow Chicken Salad Chick's footprint in the greater Houston area," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "The Rams have been outstanding franchise owners, and we're proud to count them among the valued members of our Chicken Salad Chick family. With their extensive experience in restaurant franchising and strong connection to their community, we're confident they'll continue to succeed as they grow their business and uphold our mission to spread joy, enrich lives, and serve others in the community."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Houston team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of the pre-opening Friends & Family event, the restaurant will be raising money for Blessings in a Backpack, a non-profit organization that mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for school-aged children across America who might otherwise go hungry.

Chicken Salad Chick of Houston will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. The reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Must show school ID. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

***Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Must purchase Chick Trio to qualify. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 per guest present .

****Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase two small Quick Chicks or one large Quick Chick. Limit one reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

*****Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase the Chick meal. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 280 restaurants in 20 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

