New Children's Book "Little Tractor Brown" Shares Story About Self-Worth and Purpose

Author draws from real Iowa farm experiences in a rhyming story encouraging children to embrace their individuality

JOHNSTON, Iowa, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Jolene Pisel examines themes of self-worth, identity and purpose in her children's book, "Little Tractor Brown," new from WestBow Press, a rhyming story set on an Iowa farm. Inspired by real-life farming experiences, the book follows a small tractor that struggles with feelings of inadequacy before discovering the importance of its own role on the farm.

"Little Tractor Brown" by Jolene Pisel & Terry Stearns

"Little Tractor Brown" centers on a small brown tractor that wishes it looked and operated like the larger, newer tractors around it. After being brought to Farmer Frank's farm, the tractor begins assisting with daily chores and eventually recognizes that its size and abilities make it uniquely suited for the work. The book incorporates realistic depictions of farm life, machinery and livestock inspired by the farm where Pisel and her family lived and worked.

"I hope to help children understand that they are wonderfully and perfectly made," Pisel said. "They have tremendous value exactly as they have been made. They don't need different attributes to be acceptable."

According to Pisel, the story was inspired by her relationship with her husband, Kirk, who served as the inspiration for the character Farmer Frank. The character's name also honors her late father, who was a farmer named Frank. Pisel said the book was written to address themes children may experience related to self-esteem and comparison, while also highlighting the importance of encouragement and friendship.

"Sometimes you have to be your own biggest cheerleader, if no one else is cheering you on," Pisel said. "I want readers to know that they don't always know how they are influencing others. One may not know the impact they are making on someone else, just by sharing their time and heart."

"Little Tractor Brown"

By Jolene Pisel & Terry Stearns

ISBN: 9798385068296 (softcover); 9798385068289 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Jolene Pisel is a born and raised Iowa native. As a dairy farmer's daughter, she learned to milk cows, bale hay and drive tractors at an early age. For 43 years she farmed beside her husband, Kirk, raising crops, cattle, and daughter, Lacy. Writing has always been one of her passions and after the couple retired from farming, the grandma of two had time to focus more closely on writing books that will delight children based on her own experiences of bedtime reading. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/870286-little-tractor-brown.

General Inquiries:

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Cydney De Los Santos

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SOURCE WestBow Press