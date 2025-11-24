New Children's Book Promotes Healthy Eating Habits Through Illustrations

Author and mother introduces 25 nutritious foods that support children's growth and wellness

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Shelly Lu has released her second book, "Smart Foods for Kids: 25 Foods to fuel the brain and body," a visually engaging guide that can help families understand the connection between food and wellness. Inspired by her experience as a mother navigating her child's allergies and eczema, the book features bright, accessible illustrations introducing young readers to foods that support gut health, reduce inflammation and strengthen the immune system naturally.

"Smart Foods for Kids" grew from Lu's research and collaboration with allergists, pediatricians, nutritionists, naturopaths and dieticians from around the world. Through years of trial, learning and love, she found that healing begins with what is being fed to one's body. The book highlights ingredients and foods for kids and parents to enjoy together.

"This book speaks directly to the millions of parents searching for real answers to their child's allergies, eczema and immune challenges," Lu said. "It blends my heartfelt story with practical solutions —offering both emotional connection and actionable guidance."

Lu hopes to reach mothers, fathers, teachers, pediatricians, schools and families by offering a simple approach to health education. Her goal is to make learning about nutrition engaging, supportive and accessible for families and classrooms.

"In a crowded wellness market, this book stands out for its authenticity, simplicity and heart," Lu said. "It bridges science and soul, showing that you don't need to be a nutritionist to make powerful, healing changes in your home."

About the author

Shelly Lu, a San Diego-based author, began her career by co-founding a Miami marketing firm at 22. She was successful in the branding space but found her true creative passions when she started designing and organizing large corporate functions. Lu's work took her all over the world, using her creative eye to bring her upscale flair to otherwise stale corporate events. Inspired by stories from her grandfather and friends, she created Blue Milko, a gentle blue dog who helps children find comfort and sleep soundly. After exploring the power of sleep in her first book, she now turns to the role of diet— reminding us that great health starts with both. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/865428-smart-food-for-kids.

