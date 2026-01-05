Children's Book Teaches Kids How to Reconnect with Love and Inner Peace

Mother explores emotion, energy and spiritual connection through the story of a young boy's journey of self-discovery

MILINGTON, Mich., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amanda Kay Hayes has released her new children's book, "Love Filled," a heart-centered story that helps children understand emotion, connection and the healing power of love. Through the eyes of a ten-year-old boy named Christopher, the book follows a journey of remembering who we are, where we come from and how to return to inner peace when life feels overwhelming.

"Love Filled" by Amanda Kay Hayes

In "Love Filled," Hayes invites readers to slow down, breathe and reconnect with the love that already lives within them. "Love Filled" is inspired by Hayes' own experiences as a mother and spiritual seeker. The story reflects her personal awakening and the lessons she learned about love, trust and the power of perspective. With this, she hopes the book will help parents and children alike learn to process emotions with compassion and mindfulness.

"I wrote this book because I knew I wasn't the only parent out there having to navigate a tumultuous chapter that my child was going through," Hayes said. "As adults, we forget that anger, sadness and anxiety often come from being disconnected from ourselves and from something greater."

The first in a planned seven-part series, "Love Filled" represents the heart chakra, the center of love and emotional balance. Each upcoming book will explore another energy center, offering children and families tools to understand emotions, connection and healing from a young age.

"I wanted to create something that would help children remember that they are never too far gone to heal," Hayes said. "When one changes the feeling from 'why is all of this happening to me?' to 'I might not understand it right now, but I trust everything is happening for me,' their life truly changes."

About the author

Amanda Kay Hayes is the mother of three amazing boys. Her calling to write started when she was very young, growing up in Ferndale, Mich. She is a Spiritual Life Coach embodying modalities such as intuitive tarot readings, reiki energy healing, Akashic readings, Past Life Regression Hypnosis therapy and creating art. To learn more, please visit https://www.lovefilledthebook.com/.

