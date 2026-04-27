New Christian Book Calls Ministry Leaders Back to Character-Driven Leadership

Drawing from decades of pastoral experience, author Jim Vigil challenges leaders to resist the pull of performance-driven ministry

POLK COUNTY, Fla., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's ministry landscape, some may argue a growing tension between what is seen and what is sacred. For many churches and their leaders, platforms are expanding, audiences are growing, and expectations for innovation and measurable success have never been higher.

"INTEGRITY FIRST: Anchoring Leadership In What Matters Most" by Jim Vigil

Yet amid this momentum, something essential is often overshadowed in the eyes of pastor and author Jim Vigil: the unchanging authority of God's Word. Seeking to offer a timely and prophetic call back to what matters most, "character" —Vigil presents his book, "INTEGRITY FIRST: Anchoring Leadership In What Matters Most."

Drawing on decades of pastoral experience, Vigil challenges leaders to resist the pull of performance-driven ministry, instead embracing a leadership model rooted in authenticity, humility, and spiritual formation through a series of contrasts: Character vs. Competency, Calling over Charisma, and Shepherding over Strategy. In addition, he addresses the internal tension many leaders face between leading effectively and staying spiritually grounded, while speaking with pastoral warmth.

"When performance takes the pulpit, the world is pushed to the margins," Vigil said. "But true ministry begins where God's truth is honored above human applause."

Vigil hopes his book may resonate with those who feel the weight of leadership fatigue. With a direct and compassionate voice, he reminds readers that success in God's kingdom is not measured by metrics but by integrity.

"Whether a seasoned pastor, emerging leader, or a servant in need of renewal, I hope by inviting my readers to read my book that they may realign their lives and leadership with our father who called them," Vigil said.

"INTEGRITY FIRST: Anchoring Leadership In What Matters Most"

By Jim Vigil

ISBN: 9798385065257 (softcover); 9798385065240 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Jim Vigil writes with the wisdom of a seasoned pastor, the insight of a counselor, and the heart of a shepherd. With over 30 years of ministry leadership and academic experience, he offers a trusted, authentic voice that speaks to the soul of every leader longing for integrity over image. To learn more, please visit: https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/868654-integrity-first.

General Inquiries: LAVIDGE – Phoenix, Cydney De Los, Santos[email protected]

SOURCE WestBow Press