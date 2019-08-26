New city image announced, new start to communicate Zhuhai story to the world

ZHUHAI, China, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhuhai, with its new city LOGO and promotional video, shares internationally its city qualities and stories in the era of the Greater Bay Area.



On 25 August, the day before Zhuhai Special Economic Zone's 39th anniversary, Zhuhai announced its new city LOGO and promotional video globally to demonstrate its vitality and opportunities in the era of the Greater Bay Area. Domestic and overseas experts from the field of international communication, and officials from the People's Government of Zhuhai Municipality witnessed the announcement. The experts discussed on the theme "City Branding in the Era of the Greater Bay Area", suggesting branding strategies for cities like Zhuhai within the Area to expand international cooperation.



A city stands out in international communication with an attractive image and effective branding strategies. Lang Liqun, the LOGO designer, introduced that centering on its open, inclusive, vibrant and friendly characteristics, Zhuhai integrates in the LOGO its unique elements including Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the Statue of Zhuhai Fisher Girl, lucid waters and lush mountains, reflecting the geographic advantages that help Zhuhai connect with the world, the marine culture and the beautiful eco-environment there.



The new promotional video of Zhuhai was another highlight at the event. The director Xing Chuan said Zhuhai tells the opening story from the perspective of a foreign friend to help international audiences understand and love the coastal city.



Barney Broom, a famous director from UK, mentioned at the event, "the new LOGO and promotional video clearly reveal Zhuhai's qualities. I think it is an open, vibrant, energetic and spirited city."



With the comprehensively fast-growing Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, cities within the Area including Zhuhai are attracting more global attentions, with more topics and opportunities for branding.



"The Greater Bay Area works as a window for China to show its reform and opening-up globally, and also an engine deepening cooperation between China and the world," said Patrick Nijs, co-founder of EU-China Joint Innovation Center (Beijing-Brussel). "Zhuhai, the only city in mainland connected with both Hong Kong and Macao by a land bridge, functions as a gateway and hub of the Greater Bay Area. This could be taken as an advantageous opportunity for the city's branding," he said.



In the era of the Greater Bay Area, Zhuhai keeps innovating the ways of international communication. Through diverse international events in Zhuhai, such as China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition, China International Circus Festival and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Forum on China (Guangdong) International Communication, Zhuhai is promoting the incredible stories of international cooperation, art, together with scientific innovation.



Experts on site believed that Zhuhai's proactive efforts in international promotion advance its international presence and meanwhile exhibit its ever-developing dynamics and attractive force in the development of the Greater Bay Area.

SOURCE The People's Government of Zhuhai Municipality