New Clarius Power Fan HD3 Delivers a First for Handheld Ultrasound: Continuous Scanning

Once considered an impossible task for handheld ultrasound scanners, Clarius has cracked the code for continuous scanning with its new Clarius Power Fan HD3, which provides unlimited power and cooling with Clarius HD3 scanners.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarius Mobile Health, a leading provider of high-definition handheld ultrasound systems, introduces a new accessory that enables all-day scanning with any of its ten third-generation portable ultrasound scanners. The new Clarius Power Fan HD3 provides continuous power supply and cooling, enabling clinicians to scan without interruption, which is a first for handheld ultrasound systems. It's available now for new and current users.

Once considered an impossible task for handheld ultrasound scanners, Clarius has cracked the code for continuous scanning with its new Clarius Power Fan HD3, which provides unlimited power and cooling with Clarius HD3 scanners. Watch the video to see the Clarius Power fan in action. With the new Power Fan, Clarius HD3 is the only handheld ultrasound system that enables 24/7 ultrasound scanning. Clinicians can snap the Power Fan onto the scanner to keep it cool and plug the Power Fan into a portable battery pack or outlet to keep the scanner running continuously. The new Clarius Power Fan HD3 provides continuous power supply and cooling, enabling clinicians to scan without interruption, which is a first for handheld ultrasound systems. It's available now for new and current users.

"Until now, having to recharge batteries and cool handheld ultrasound systems between scanning sessions has been required for every handheld ultrasound device. We're excited to conquer this common industry challenge with the Clarius Power Fan HD3," says Kris Dickie, Vice President of Research and Development at Clarius. "With image quality and performance that now rivals compact ultrasound systems, clinicians are using Clarius handheld scanners for a range of applications beyond point-of-care exams, including for longer, more comprehensive examinations and education purposes. The ability to provide unlimited scanning is an exciting breakthrough for using handhelds in every setting."

Other handheld ultrasound systems typically start running hot after 20 to 30 minutes and can run on battery power for 1 to 2 hours with recharge times ranging from 75 minutes up to five hours for fully recharged batteries. With the new Power Fan, Clarius HD3 is the only handheld ultrasound system that enables 24/7 ultrasound scanning. Clinicians can snap the Power Fan onto the scanner to keep it cool and plug the Power Fan into a portable battery pack or outlet to keep the scanner running continuously.

Enabling Limitless Ultrasound Scanning During Workshops and Lengthy Procedures

During testing, Clarius had scanners running continuously at its headquarters for multiple weeks prior to sending it to users for field trials. Practitioners with early access reviewed the Clarius Power Fan HD3.

"The addition of the Power Fan means we can scan endlessly if needed. Patients are safer, practitioners are happier, and we can deliver exceptional predictability and safety in our procedures to get better outcomes. It's simply brilliant," says Smileworks founder Dr. MJ Rowland-Warmann.

Dr. Rowland-Warmann recently used her Clarius L20 HD3 scanner during a day-long aesthetic training session: "It made a huge difference. We didn't run out of battery and the scanner stayed cool. The addition of the Power Fan makes the best handheld ultrasound system for aesthetics even better!"

Dr. Alberto J. Panero, D.O., board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, has been using his Clarius L15 HD3 and the new Power Fan HD3 for guiding pain management injections at his busy sports medicine clinic. "The Power Fan gives me the extended battery I need to make it through back-to-back ultrasound exams or cases that run longer than expected. It is easy to plug and play and puts my mind at ease."

The Clarius Power Fan is available now for current and new users of Clarius HD3 scanners. Contact Clarius for pricing and availability in more than 90 countries worldwide.

About Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Today, Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost.

Three million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.clarius.com .

Clarius Media Contact:

Genèse Castonguay

Marketing Vice President

Phone: +1 (866) 657-9243 ext. 221 | Direct: +1 (604) 260-7077

[email protected]

SOURCE Clarius Mobile Health