New Clean Skincare Brand Purdori Wins Prestigious Global Beauty Awards

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Purdori, a sustainable skincare brand brimming with botanical ingredients, was recently recognized for excellence in the beauty industry. The popular new brand won three awards from prestigious publications: an award from Vogue Hong Kong and two Purdori products were honored with 2024 BELLA Beauty Awards by BELLA Magazine. Both publications recognized Purdori for setting itself apart with its nourishing base, a trademarked RO-ICE+™ blend containing rosewater, aloe vera and ice plant extract and comprising up to 80 percent of every Purdori product.

BELLA Magazine CEO + Editor-in-Chief Vanessa Coppes presents a BELLA Beauty Award to Purdori founder Sylvia Leung A VOGUE Hong Kong representative presents Purdori founder Sylvia Leung with the “Best Clean Beauty Brand” award for Purdori skincare.

Vogue Hong Kong's 2024 Beauty Awards celebrates the best of beauty with prestigious awards in 20 categories honoring excellence in skincare, anti-aging innovations, makeup, fragrances, and rejuvenating treatments. Purdori was named the 'Best Clean Beauty Brand" for its commitment to responsibly sourced ingredients with its RO-ICE+ formula and eco-friendly packaging.

Purdori was also named a BELLA 2024 Beauty Award Winner in two categories, "Eye Skincare" for Purdori Nourishing Eye Cream and "Best Cleanser" for the Purdori Soothing Cleanser. Each year, BELLA honors the best products in the categories of makeup, skincare, hair, body, supplements, travel, tools, and services. BELLA Magazine is available nationwide and offers a carefully curated guide on fashion, beauty, health, philanthropy, arts and culture, cuisine, celebrities, and entertainment.

"We're thrilled two distinguished publications have recognized the excellence of Purdori," said Amy Tse, Marketing Director for Purdori. "We worked with top scientists and chemists to perfect Purdori's gentle formulations and achieve the best anti-aging skincare solution. We just launched in 2023, and Purdori's popularity is growing rapidly. Thanks in part to these awards, Purdori is already a cult-favorite."

ABOUT PURDORI

Purdori is a breakthrough skincare line that delivers luxury without compromise. Every product exceeds expectations by going beyond conventional standards for sustainability and clinically proven efficacy. While most skincare products use water as their primary ingredient, Purdori incorporates an innovative RO-ICE+ blend as its base ingredient in every product. This patented, multi-functional blend is made with ice plant extract, rose water, and aloe vera, so each Purdori product is packed with potent ingredients. Appropriate for all skin types, the line offers a complete skincare regimen: a toner, serum, cream, lotion, eye cream, and cleanser. By using the RO-ICE+ formula, Purdori helps preserve water for drinking and sustaining life. To further help people around the world have access to safe drinking water, Purdori donates $1 for every product sold to Water.org. Learn more at Purdori.com

